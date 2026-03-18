'It's Getting Embarrassing': Trump Roasted for Calling Gavin Newsom the 'President of the United States' in Major Blunder as 'Dementia' Speculation Mounts

Donald Trump faced fresh backlash after a bizarre verbal slip in which he appeared to refer to California Governor Gavin Newsom as "the president of the United States," RadarOnline.com can reveal. During remarks captured in a widely circulated video, Trump launched into an attack on Newsom, but appeared to mix up his title mid-rant.

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Donald Trump's Cutting Comments

Source: mega Donald Trump suggested he didn't want people with 'learning disabilities' to be POTUS.

"The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia," Trump said. "Everything about him is dumb. But then he looked at the audience and said, 'I'm smarter than you,' or something like that." Trump also said, "I'm all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president."

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BREAKING: Donald Trump really just called Gavin Newsom “The President of the United States.”



It’s getting embarrassing! He’s losing it faster than any of us have thought he would. pic.twitter.com/p1Y417FvU1 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 16, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/X Social media erupts as users question Trump's cognitive state.

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'Dementia' Fears Explode

Source: mega One person called the slip-up 'embarrassing.'

Social media users wasted no time piling on, with many openly questioning Trump's cognitive health. "It's getting embarrassing! He's losing it faster than any of us have thought he would," one user wrote, and another added, "This is genuinely alarming. He can't keep names or titles straight and he's supposed to be the leader of the free world?" Others went even further, invoking serious concerns about his fitness for office. One critic fumed, "Trump is obviously unwell and suffering mentally. He's not fit for this role and needs to be impeached," as a second chimed in, "When the president of the US doesn't know who the president of the US is, it's time for the 25th Amendment."

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Mockery and Outrage

Source: mega Both Newsom and his wife spoke out about Trump's dyslexia comments.

The flub also sparked a wave of mockery, with users ridiculing the moment as both absurd and revealing. "I never thought I would hear POTUS call another person POTUS," one person joked. "One slip of the tongue and suddenly Gavin Newsom gets a promotion," another quipped. "Wow, does Donald no longer remember who the President is??... All hail President Newsom!" a third added. Critics also slammed Trump's broader comments about dyslexia, calling them offensive and outdated. "What a disgraceful human being Donald Trump is. Learning disabilities and dyslexia do not mean that someone is dumb," one user wrote. Another shared: "Trump is slurring his words as he calls Gavin Newsom the President of the United States. Trump reckons he can foresee things, so maybe Newsom will become President really soon." "Projecting again... he’s afraid Gavin will win," someone else commented.

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Gavin Newsom Fires Back

Source: mega Gavin Newson responded to Trump's jab, claiming 'dyslexia isn't a weakness.'