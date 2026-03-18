EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley 'Dishing Out Business Lessons' to Her 'New Housemate' Sarah Ferguson

Ferguson is also understood to be facing financial pressure and has told friends she "needs money," with efforts to secure a publishing deal for a memoir reportedly stalling amid reputational concerns.

Another source said: "There's a strong feeling in the industry right now that anything associated with Sarah comes with a degree of reputational risk, especially if it even indirectly connects back to Epstein.

"That perception has made people far more cautious than they might otherwise be, which is making it harder for her to get projects off the ground."

Presley is said to be encouraging Ferguson to draw on her own experiences and reframe them as an asset.

An insider said: "Priscilla has been quietly encouraging Sarah to recognize that her experiences – however complicated – still carry real value if they are approached thoughtfully.

"She believes that, with the right framing and careful handling, Sarah's story could be reshaped into something constructive, potentially opening the door to an entirely new phase in her life rather than defining her by the past.

"She isn't simply offering comfort or reassurance either – Priscilla is drawing directly from her own playbook. She's been walking Sarah through the practical side of rebuilding, from identifying the right collaborators and forming strategic partnerships to thinking about how to create something with longevity and genuine appeal.

"It's very much hands-on guidance, rooted in what she knows has worked before."