EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley 'Dishing Out Business Lessons' to Her 'New Housemate' Sarah Ferguson
March 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Priscilla Presley is stepping into the role of mentor to Sarah Ferguson by offering business advice drawn from her experience turning Graceland into a global brand as the former Duchess of York attempts to rebuild her life in the United States.
Ferguson, 66, has spent recent months largely out of public view, moving between the U.A.E., Switzerland, the French Alps and Ireland before arriving in the U.S., where insiders told us she is staying with Priscilla amid the ongoing fallout linked to her past association with Jeffrey Epstein – after "sofa surfing" at other pals' homes.
The former royal, who has not been publicly seen in the U.K. since December, is understood to be struggling to establish a stable base after leaving her $40million Royal Lodge home and facing difficulty securing new opportunities.
Against that backdrop, Presley, 80 – who successfully transformed Elvis Presley's Memphis home into one of the most visited tourist attractions in the U.S. – is said to be offering both practical and strategic guidance.
Priscilla Presley's Hands On Support
An insider told us: "Away from the public eye, Sarah is quietly spending time under Priscilla's roof, and that has created space for some very candid conversations about how to rebuild.
"Priscilla has been sharing lessons from her own experience, particularly how she took something deeply personal like Graceland and turned it into a sustainable business."
The source added: "At the moment, Sarah doesn't have anything resembling a settled base, so alongside offering her somewhere secure to stay, Priscilla is also encouraging her to think in more structured, long-term terms about her future."
Guidance Rooted In Experience And Loyalty
Another source said Presley's guidance is rooted in her own past challenges.
They added: "Priscilla understands what it means to navigate public scrutiny while trying to protect a legacy and create financial stability. She's been advising Sarah on how to reposition herself, how to tell her story in a way that resonates, and how to build something that can stand on its own commercially.
"There's a real emphasis on using adversity as a starting point rather than a limitation."
The pair is believed to have formed a close bond through Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023 at the age of 54.
A source familiar with their friendship said: "Priscilla has a very strong sense of loyalty toward Sarah, largely because she hasn't forgotten the compassion and support Sarah showed Lisa Marie during some incredibly difficult periods in her life."
The insider added: "Now that the roles have shifted and Sarah is the one going through a tough time, Priscilla hasn't hesitated to step in. She's making sure she has a secure, private place to stay and offering the kind of steady support she feels Sarah once gave her family.
Financial Pressure And Path To Reinvention
Ferguson is also understood to be facing financial pressure and has told friends she "needs money," with efforts to secure a publishing deal for a memoir reportedly stalling amid reputational concerns.
Another source said: "There's a strong feeling in the industry right now that anything associated with Sarah comes with a degree of reputational risk, especially if it even indirectly connects back to Epstein.
"That perception has made people far more cautious than they might otherwise be, which is making it harder for her to get projects off the ground."
Presley is said to be encouraging Ferguson to draw on her own experiences and reframe them as an asset.
An insider said: "Priscilla has been quietly encouraging Sarah to recognize that her experiences – however complicated – still carry real value if they are approached thoughtfully.
"She believes that, with the right framing and careful handling, Sarah's story could be reshaped into something constructive, potentially opening the door to an entirely new phase in her life rather than defining her by the past.
"She isn't simply offering comfort or reassurance either – Priscilla is drawing directly from her own playbook. She's been walking Sarah through the practical side of rebuilding, from identifying the right collaborators and forming strategic partnerships to thinking about how to create something with longevity and genuine appeal.
"It's very much hands-on guidance, rooted in what she knows has worked before."