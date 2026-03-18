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Home > True Crime > crime

Las Vegas Man With 'No Ankles' and 'One Arm' Forced to Wear Monitor on Remaining Wrist on House Arrest — As Lawyer Begs for Alternative

Steven Min is facing trespassing charges.
Source: NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement

Steven Min is facing trespassing charges.

March 18 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

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An ailing man with only one limb was pushed to wear an "ankle" monitor on his remaining wrist in order to be released from jail on house arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, March 12, Steven Min, 51, was seen sitting in his wheelchair with an electronic monitor on his arm during a court appearance as his lawyer pleaded for an alternate option.

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'Only Authorized and Available Equipment '

Steven Min appeared in court in Las Vegas, Nev., in March.
Source: MEGA

Steven Min appeared in court in Las Vegas, Nev., in March.

Min is a triple amputee who lost both of his legs and one of his arms due to sepsis during a separate stint behind bars. While he's had nearly 200 cases brought against him over the past 30 years, he is currently facing casino trespassing charges in Las Vegas.

It's worthy to note that a majority of his cases were misdemeanors, and 124 of them have been dropped or dismissed, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Following his incarceration, the Metropolitan Police Department informed Min's defense attorney, Joseph Reiff, through email that their program exclusively uses the ankle monitor in house arrest situations.

"This is the only authorized and available equipment for Electronic Monitoring and GPS tracking," the email read. "Unfortunately, Mr. Min does not have the capability for our Officers to apply our device."

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'He's Only Got One Limb'

Steven Min's defense attorney called the situation 'appalling.'
Source: MEGA

Steven Min's defense attorney called the situation 'appalling.'

Defense attorney Joseph Reiff claimed it was "appalling" that his client would be forced to use the monitor on a part of his body it was never designed for – particularly because his wrist is significantly weaker than someone's leg would reasonably be expected to be.

"He’s only got one limb, judge," Reiff said in court. "They’re going to make sure that he doesn’t have any. This is made for a person’s ankle and everybody knows a person’s legs are two or three times stronger."

Michael Dickerson, a lawyer for the Metropolitan Police Department, brushed off the complaints as "ridiculous," insisting that there was "nothing inhumane" about putting the device on his arm.

"People wear bracelets and watches every day," Dickerson added at the time. "This is no different."

While common models of ankle monitors are often around six ounces in weight, some others can be up to a couple of pounds. It is unclear which model authorities in Clark County use or if wearing it would make basic tasks significantly more difficult for Min, as he only has one limb.

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Additionally, Min has also been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease and currently requires dialysis four times per week – something that is difficult when incarcerated.

Reiff further confirmed his client had been hospitalized twice since January, according to legal documents.

However, the same day that he appeared in court, Min "was returned to the Clark County Detention Center after a compliance check revealed he was in violation of the conditions of his electronic monitoring program."

It is unclear which condition Min allegedly violated at this time or if he remains in custody.

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