Florida Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate Trump on Golf Course Because She Was 'Bored' Handed Light Prison Sentence

Miranda Perez, who pleaded guilty to making written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, only received 246 days of time served with two years of probation for her threats against the Commander-in-Chief.

A Florida woman who threatened to gun down President Trump simply because she was "bored" has finally learned her fate, and it's not very harsh, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She was always ordered to "stay away" from not only Trump, but also all of his family members, and his properties, and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and "comply with recommended mental health treatment."

Perez, who is not allowed to possess any firearms, must also not use social media while she is on probation. And social media is where the defendant decided to make her threats against Trump back on July 14, 2025.

According to her arrest report, she wrote on Facebook at the time: "Hey Trump I'ma go to your Gulf course an be the next shooter lol I'm bored."

Perez, who was 34 years old when she made the post, also included a laughing emoji and another of hands raised in the air.