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Home > News > Donald Trump

Florida Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate Trump on Golf Course Because She Was 'Bored' Handed Light Prison Sentence

Photo of Miranda Perez, Donald Trump
Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office; MEGA

Miranda Perez won't be spending too much time behind bars for her threat against Trump.

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March 18 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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A Florida woman who threatened to gun down President Trump simply because she was "bored" has finally learned her fate, and it's not very harsh, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Miranda Perez, who pleaded guilty to making written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, only received 246 days of time served with two years of probation for her threats against the Commander-in-Chief.

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Miranda Perez Learns Punishment For Threats Against Trump

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A Florida woman who threatned to gun down Trump was handed a light sentence.

She was always ordered to "stay away" from not only Trump, but also all of his family members, and his properties, and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and "comply with recommended mental health treatment."

Perez, who is not allowed to possess any firearms, must also not use social media while she is on probation. And social media is where the defendant decided to make her threats against Trump back on July 14, 2025.

According to her arrest report, she wrote on Facebook at the time: "Hey Trump I'ma go to your Gulf course an be the next shooter lol I'm bored."

Perez, who was 34 years old when she made the post, also included a laughing emoji and another of hands raised in the air.

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Miranda Perez's Dark Past Exposed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Miranda Perez received 246 days of time served with two years of probation.

This wasn't Perez's only run-in with the law, as she was once arrested for making threats on Facebook to "shoot up" a local elementary school.

A man alerted authorities after Perez told him she liked "violent things," and also messaged him, "I'm thinking of doing a school shooting at Barton," a reference to Barton Elementary School in Palm Beach County, the same school Perez's children were being moved to.

The case was dismissed by a judge after Perez was found to be "seriously mentally ill" and unable to stand trial.

Perez isn't the only individual who has threatened to take down Trump on his golf course; a man named Ryan Wesley Routh also set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024.

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Another Assassination Attempt on the President

Photo of Ryan Routh
Source: MEGA

Ryan Wesley Routh was busted trying to assassinate Trump on his golf course in 2024.

However, he was stopped by Secret Service and arrested before he could pull off the crime. In a note "to the world," after the attempt, the 59-year-old wrote: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you."

He added at the time: "I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whoever can complete the job."

At his trial, Routh unsuccessfully served as his own attorney in his case, and clearly was not a success, as he was found guilty of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

Routh was also found guilty of assaulting the Secret Service agent who discovered him in the shrubbery near the fence line.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Routh labeled Trump's 2024 election campaign a 'coup.'

Routh was sentenced to life behind bars, plus seven years, as he was also convicted of three federal gun charges.

He had previously expressed his disdain for Trump voters, labeling them "uneducated morons" and "whining babies," and also accusing the former reality star's 2024 election campaign of being a "coup."

At the time, Routh even feared a potential civil war and foreign troops hunting Americans on U.S. soil.

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