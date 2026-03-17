EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Secretly Living With Widow of One of the Planet's Biggest Music Stars' as She Continues 'Sad Sofa-Surfing Existence'

The former royal, 66, has not been publicly seen in the U.K. since December and is believed to have spent recent months moving between the U.A.E., Switzerland, the French Alps, and Ireland before arriving in New York.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be secretly living with Priscilla Presley – as the Duchess of York continues to endure what sources describe as a "sad sofa-surfing existence" in the United States amid ongoing fallout from her links to Jeffrey Epstein .

Sarah Ferguson is said to be leaning on Priscilla Presley as she rebuilds her life.

Her long-standing association with her late pedophile pal Epstein has further complicated her situation, with insiders claiming potential allies have been reluctant to be publicly linked to her.

Insiders told us Ferguson has struggled to secure a permanent base following the loss of her royal title and her departure from Royal Lodge , her former 31-bedroom residence.

"At the moment, she doesn't have anything resembling a settled home base, so she's leaning heavily on the goodwill and support of a very small circle of trusted friends just to get through day-to-day life."

"It's not a permanent solution by any means – more a stopgap while she tries to figure out her next move," the source claimed.

One insider told us: "Away from the public eye, Sarah is secretly living under Priscilla Presley's roof, using it as a temporary refuge while she navigates her current, and pretty sad, sofa-surfing existence."

Ferguson and Presley, 80, are said to have formed a close bond through Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie Presley , who died in 2023 at the age of 54 .

The insider explained: "That kind of shift has been incredibly difficult for her to process, and those close to her say it's had a real emotional impact as she adjusts to a completely different reality."

"Now, she's in hiding like some kind of fugitive, moving discreetly between locations and trying to keep a low profile."

The source added: "The contrast of this set-up with Fergie's previous life couldn't be more striking. She was once surrounded by the structure and visibility that came with royal status, living in grand residences and operating in the public spotlight.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ferguson's financial situation is also understood to be under strain. She has privately told friends she "needs money" and is said to be battling to secure a publishing deal for a memoir said to detail her time within the Royal Family.

Another source said: "There's a strong feeling in the industry right now that anything associated with Sarah comes with a degree of reputational risk, especially if it even indirectly connects back to Epstein."

Despite the setbacks, Presley is said to be encouraging Ferguson to tell her story and rebuild her life in the United States.

An insider added: "Priscilla has been gently encouraging her not to withdraw from everything, even though that might feel like the easiest option right now.

"She's also trying to shift her mindset toward the idea that there is still a way forward. It may not look anything like her old life, but Priscilla is convinced that if Sarah is willing to embrace change and rebuild in a different environment, there's still an opportunity for her to carve out a new chapter."