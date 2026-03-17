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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Middleton 'Hooked' on 'Bottled Botox' as She Fights to Stay Radiant After Hitting 44

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate Middleton allegedly relies on 'bottled Botox' to maintain her beautiful, youthful glow.

March 17 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Catherine, Princess of Wales, is said to be "hooked" on so-called "bottled Botox" products as she focuses on maintaining a radiant appearance following her recent health battle and milestone birthday.

The Princess of Wales, 44, who revealed in March 2024 she was undergoing cancer treatment after it was discovered during abdominal surgery, confirmed in January 2025 she was in remission.

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Catherine Resumes Engagements Across UK

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Catherine focuses on radiant skin after her health battle.

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Since returning to public duties, Catherine has resumed a series of engagements across the U.K., including a recent visit to Borough Market in London with Prince William, 43.

Known for her polished image and widely followed beauty routine, she has long been associated with specific skincare and makeup products, from lip treatments to mascara, with renewed interest now centering on anti-aging serums rumored to deliver "Botox-like" effects without invasive procedures.

An insider said: "There's an increasing view among those watching closely that Catherine has become somewhat 'hooked' on so-called 'bottled Botox' products.

"It's not being seen as anything excessive or impulsive, but rather as part of a very deliberate and thoughtful routine aimed at preserving her appearance as she navigates her mid-40s in the public eye."

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Princess Favors Non Invasive Skincare

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Catherine turns to 'bottled Botox' trends for a refreshed look.

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The source added: "Going through a serious health experience has made Catherine far more conscious of every choice she makes, both in terms of what she consumes and what she applies to her skin.

"There's a clear preference now for solutions that offer visible, effective results without the need for invasive procedures, which is why these kinds of serums have become so appealing within her routine."

One product frequently linked to Catherine is Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, often described online as a "Botox in a bottle."

The serum contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, widely used in skincare for its hydrating and plumping properties, as well as compounds said to relax facial muscles and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

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Global Interest In Royal Beauty Routine

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Photo of Princess Kate and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Catherine influences beauty trends with her polished appearance.

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A beauty industry source said: "Whether or not she uses that exact product, there's no doubt that she represents a broader shift toward non-invasive skincare solutions. The idea of achieving a smoother, more refreshed look without procedures is something that resonates strongly, particularly with someone in her position."

Catherine's appearance has long attracted attention, with her glossy hair and clear complexion frequently cited as hallmarks of her public image.

Past sightings of products in her makeup bag, including items from Clarins and Lancôme, have sparked waves of consumer interest and sell-out trends.

Another insider said: "There's always been intense interest in what she uses, but that curiosity has only increased as she's returned to public life looking well and composed. People naturally want to understand how she maintains that, especially after a period of illness."

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Bottled Botox Narrative Drives Trends

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Catherine keeps her beauty routine simple, effective, and modern.

Online sales have further amplified attention on skincare products associated with celebrity and royal figures, with discounts driving renewed demand for items marketed as high-performance alternatives to cosmetic procedures that are apparently favorites of famous faces.

A beauty industry expert told us: "The 'bottled Botox' narrative taps into a wider cultural moment where people are looking for accessible ways to achieve professional-level, celebrity-style results.

"When someone like Catherine is even loosely linked to a product, it adds a layer of credibility that brands can't easily manufacture."

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation of Catherine's use of any specific anti-wrinkle serum. But the continued fascination with her appearance underscores her influence in both fashion and beauty, with even unverified associations capable of shaping global consumer trends.

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