EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate Middleton 'Hooked' on 'Bottled Botox' as She Fights to Stay Radiant After Hitting 44

Since returning to public duties, Catherine has resumed a series of engagements across the U.K., including a recent visit to Borough Market in London with Prince William, 43.

Known for her polished image and widely followed beauty routine, she has long been associated with specific skincare and makeup products, from lip treatments to mascara, with renewed interest now centering on anti-aging serums rumored to deliver "Botox-like" effects without invasive procedures.

An insider said: "There's an increasing view among those watching closely that Catherine has become somewhat 'hooked' on so-called 'bottled Botox' products.

"It's not being seen as anything excessive or impulsive, but rather as part of a very deliberate and thoughtful routine aimed at preserving her appearance as she navigates her mid-40s in the public eye."