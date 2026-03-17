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Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Disgusting' Joke About Melania Trump's Documentary Joke at 2026 Oscars — 'He's Incapable of Complimenting the First Lady'

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Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Jimmy Kimmel for raging about the Trumps at the Oscars.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has torn into Jimmy Kimmel for his joke at the 2026 Oscars stage, where he brutally mocked Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conservative firebrand slammed the ABC late-night talk show host's brief appearance to present Best Documentary Short, turning it into an all-out attack on the president and first lady.

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Megyn Kelly Infuriated by Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar Appearance

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly slammed Kimmel for his attack on the Trump at the Oscars.

Kimmel took a swipe at Melania's self-titled feature film documentary, which took viewers behind the scenes during the 20-day lead-up to her husband, Donald Trump, taking the oath of office for a second term as president.

"Fortunately for all of us, there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action," Kimmel said. "And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes."

Calling the telecast "disgusting," Kelly hammered Kimmel, noting he "had to get up there and couldn't just do the introduction for best documentary. He had to get some snipes in at the first lady and at Trump."

The former Fox News host defended Melania and her documentary.

"OK, so he’s got to slam the first lady – nice. By the way, her documentary has done very, very well. It’s pulled in tens of millions of dollars, way more than any documentary of its kind," she noted on her March 16 SiriusXM show, which aired the morning after the Oscars telecast.

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Jimmy Kimmel 'Cannot Help Himself' With Anti-Trump Jokes

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Source: MEGA

Kimmel's string of anti-Trump jokes was a hit with the liberal Hollywood audience.

"He’s incapable of even complimenting the first lady or just staying away from her. He cannot help himself and got a big laugh from the audience," Kelly scoffed about Kimmel. "It’s disgusting."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also huffed about his pal Stephen Colbert's CBS late-night show getting cancelled.

"As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don't support free speech. I'm not at liberty to say which. Let's just leave it at North Korea and CBS," the comedian snarked as his close buddy, Jason Bateman, was seen laughing from the audience in a cutaway.

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Megyn Kelly Rages Over Conan O'Brien's Swipe at Charlie Kirk

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Source: MEGA

Kelly hammered Conan O'Brien for an Oscars joke about Turning Point USA.

Kelly also took issue with the Oscars' host, Conan O'Brien, mocking the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's conservative organization.

He made a crack about how TPUSA offered an alternative Super Bowl halftime show after the actual telecast booked Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

"I should warn you, tonight could get political, okay? And if that makes you uncomfortable, there's an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. Yeah, it's at the Dave and Buster's down the street. A lot of tickets for that," O'Brien whinged.

"Okay. Right. Turning Point doesn't have the same money as the Hollywood crowd, so they don't have quite the glitz and glamour of their alternate halftime show," Kelly stated.

"Though they put on an amazing show that actually set records, which you would know, Conan, if you would take one step out of your white privilege, woke Hollywood bubble," she zinged at the show's host.

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Source: MEGA

Kelly had high praise for Nicole Kidman admitting she spent the day at church before heading to the Oscars.

Kelly highlighted some moments from the Oscars that she didn't find so disturbingly political, such as when Nicole Kidman shocked a reporter on the red carpet by revealing she had gone to church the morning of the ceremony.

"She goes to church on Sunday, and that's where she spends her day. And the interviewer turned into a puddle with a little Wicked Witch of the West hat on top of it," the former Today host howled with a hearty laugh.

The MAGA firebrand added, "They're not used to hearing answers like that from big Hollywood stars. So, good for Nicole Kidman."

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