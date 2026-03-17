Megyn Kelly Slams Jimmy Kimmel's 'Disgusting' Joke About Melania Trump's Documentary Joke at 2026 Oscars — 'He's Incapable of Complimenting the First Lady'

Kimmel took a swipe at Melania's self-titled feature film documentary, which took viewers behind the scenes during the 20-day lead-up to her husband, Donald Trump, taking the oath of office for a second term as president.

"Fortunately for all of us, there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes at great risk to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action," Kimmel said. "And there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes."

Calling the telecast "disgusting," Kelly hammered Kimmel, noting he "had to get up there and couldn't just do the introduction for best documentary. He had to get some snipes in at the first lady and at Trump."

The former Fox News host defended Melania and her documentary.

"OK, so he’s got to slam the first lady – nice. By the way, her documentary has done very, very well. It’s pulled in tens of millions of dollars, way more than any documentary of its kind," she noted on her March 16 SiriusXM show, which aired the morning after the Oscars telecast.