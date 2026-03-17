Cadaver Dogs Being Pulled Off Nancy Guthrie Case Hints Sheriff Has 'Given Up Searching' for Savannah's Missing Mom, Ex-Cop Claims

"Cadaver dogs, [or] human remains detection dogs, they are the primary technology available to humans to detect odor of people missing," he told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, March 17. "They're considered in court a scientific instrument."

While the dogs – which were borrowed from a Border Patrol office nearby – were used previously in the search, earlier this month, it was announced that they'd been pulled.

"There's only two assumptions, two implications there," Gould explained. "A, she's still alive, that's one implication, or B, they've given up searching for her."

"I stretch my head to think, without him guiding us, giving us answers to this, I can't think of any other rationale why you would say we're putting cadaver dogs on hold," he continued. "It defies logic."