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Netanyahu's Video 'Proving' He's Still Alive Accused of Being AI — As Rumors of Israeli Prime Minister's Death Ramp Up

Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: @netanyahu/X; MEGA

Many aren't buying Benjamin Netanyahu is still alive.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Benjamin Netanyahu appears to still be alive, at least according to a video posted by the Israeli prime minister himself, which is being accused of being AI-generated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, March 13, the 76-year-old addressed the Israeli people about the war in Iran, but many seemed to be distracted by the politician's hands, which they claimed had six fingers.

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Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Proof of Life' Video AI?

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Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: @netanyahu/X

Netanyahu's recent 'proof of life' video was accused of being AI, pointing to the six fingers on his hand.

"Does Netanyahu sometimes have six fingers?" one user asked in the comments section of Netanyahu's post, as another reacted, "AI-generated video, where is Netanyahu, still alive?"

A person added: "Are you so special that you've got 6 fingers, or have you been gone from us a long time ago?"

"This video is generated by AI," a user claimed.

The viral clip landed on the doorsteps of Netanyahu, as just two days later, he posted yet another video, this time giving viewers a look at the five fingers on his hand.

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Benjamin Netanyahu: 'I'm Alive'

Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: @netanyahu/X

The Israeli prime minister posted another video, showing five fingers on his hand.

Even President Trump's U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, desperately attempted to prove Netanyahu is alive. In another video, the duo walked alongside one another.

"I wanted you to know the President asked me to come and make sure you were okay," Huckabee said, as Netanyahu responded, "Yes, Mike. I'm alive."

However, conspiracy theorists were at it again, with one person claiming, "The most obvious teller that this is AI? The video's resolution."

Another suggested, "This is absolutely fake! Why not do a press conference?"

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The War With Iran Fallout

Photo of Mike Huckabee, Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: @netanyahu/X

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, joined forces with Netanyahu to prove he's alive.

While Israel and the U.S. have joined forces to take down Iran, the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently said its military has continued to search for Netanyahu, revealing they have plans to assassinate him.

The war with Iran started on February 28, after Trump attacked the country, and the reason behind the decision continues to remain up in the air, with the president offering several different takes. The timetable is also unknown, as Trump has claimed it's over on numerous different occasions.

According to US Central Command spokesperson Cpt Tim Hawkins, about 200 US troops have been injured in the war against Iran.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor." However, as of Monday, March 16, 13 American service members have been killed," Hawkins explained.

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Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump attacked Iran on February 28.

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The deaths of American soldiers haven't done much to move Trump, as he previously responded, "As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice... Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is."

He added, "Will do everything possible where that won't be the case."

Not everyone in Trump's administration is on board with the war in Iran, especially the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, who resigned from the position on Tuesday, March 17.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," the 45-year-old confessed on X.

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He added: "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

In response, the always vocal Trump labeled Kent "weak," and raged, "I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security... It's a good thing that he’s out."

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