Netanyahu's Video 'Proving' He's Still Alive Accused of Being AI — As Rumors of Israeli Prime Minister's Death Ramp Up

"Does Netanyahu sometimes have six fingers?" one user asked in the comments section of Netanyahu's post, as another reacted, "AI-generated video, where is Netanyahu, still alive?"

A person added: "Are you so special that you've got 6 fingers, or have you been gone from us a long time ago?"

"This video is generated by AI," a user claimed.

The viral clip landed on the doorsteps of Netanyahu, as just two days later, he posted yet another video, this time giving viewers a look at the five fingers on his hand.