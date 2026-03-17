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Kash Patel Mocked Over Embarrassing Fashion Statement at Training Event for Rookies — 'FBI is Being Run by a 19-Year-Old Trapped in a 46-Year-Old Man's Body'

image of Kash Patel
Source: mega

Kash Patel's custom sneakers sparked major backlash online.

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March 17 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Kash Patel has faced a wave of ridicule after showing up to an FBI training event in flashy, custom-designed sneakers that critics say looked more suited for a teenager than the nation's top law enforcement official, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 46-year-old FBI director attended a two-day training session at the bureau's Quantico, Virginia, academy alongside UFC fighters — an event he had promoted as a unique opportunity for agents to sharpen their skills with elite athletes.

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Custom Kicks Raise Eyebrows

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image of Critics slammed the FBI director's look as 'immature' and 'unprofessional.'
Source: mega

Critics slammed the FBI director's look as 'immature' and 'unprofessional.'

Photos circulating online revealed Patel sporting personalized Nike low-top sneakers decked out with bold, highly specific details tied to his identity and role.

The shoes featured the number "9" – a nod to his position as the FBI's ninth director – along with a yellow Punisher skull, a symbol associated with the Marvel vigilante known for taking justice into his own hands.

Also emblazoned across the sneakers was Patel's personal "K$H" logo, while the FBI's official motto – "Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity" – appeared stamped along the heels.

He paired the statement shoes with a black UFC hat and a matching UFC-FBI hoodie.

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Critics Pounce on Kash Patel

image of Social media users compared the look to something out of a teenager's closet.
Source: mega

Social media users compared Patel's look to something out of a teenager's closet.

The look quickly sparked backlash across social media, with critics questioning both the optics and professionalism of the ensemble.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin didn't hold back, writing that the bureau now appears to be led by "a 19-year-old virgin trapped in a 46-year-old crossed-eyed man's body."

Others piled on with similarly cutting remarks.

"He needs to stick to his everyday shoes...," one user wrote, sharing an image of oversized clown shoes.

"Of course, you got those custom Nikes, you're twelve," another added.

A third critic raised ethical concerns, writing: "Grifting off of his position is nothing new for MAGA. Using trademarks for the shoes may be a little troubling. He has no business using the FBI motto on them."

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'Corny' and 'Immature'

image of One critic joked even J. Edgar Hoover's rumored fashion choices were 'less cringe.'
Source: mega

One critic joked even J. Edgar Hoover's rumored fashion choices were 'less cringe.'

Some commenters took aim at what they saw as a lack of maturity from the FBI chief.

"Can Kash Patel tie his own shoes? Maybe he needs Velcro sneakers!" one person joked.

Another wrote: "Why does the FBI director have a 'personal logo'?"

"Emotionally immature man-children are running the government like an eleven-year-old boy's fantasy of what it's like to be in charge," a critic fumed.

Someone else commented, "My 9-year-old grandson would LOVE those! Oh, wait, they were made for an adult? Our FBI Director has these?? Sad world we’re living in... Does Kash know he's stupid?"

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Timing Adds Fuel to Fire

image of Backlash intensified as the FBI continues its search for missing mom Nancy Guthrie.
Source: mega

Backlash intensified as the FBI continues its search for missing mom Nancy Guthrie.

The backlash comes at a sensitive moment for the bureau, as federal investigators continue searching for missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie.

The case has now stretched into its seventh week.

Many have also called for Patel to be fired from his position, with some claiming he's "out of his depth."

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