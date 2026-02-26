Epstein Victim Torches FBI Director Kash Patel's Wild Boozy Hockey Bash During 'Work Trip' — 'Why is He Out There Partying Like a College Kid?'

Bensky was just 17 years old when she met Epstein and became embroiled in his s-- trafficking empire. The now 39-year-old joined other victims at this week's State of the Union address, where President Trump failed to mention the financier or his disturbing history.

Before Trump's speech, she met with reporters and said she and her fellow survivors have too many unanswered questions.

"The first one is, where are the rest of the files? The truth must come out," Bensky demanded. "Why are there no investigations when there are plenty of people in these files to investigate. Have we read them?"