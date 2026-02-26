Epstein Victim Torches FBI Director Kash Patel's Wild Boozy Hockey Bash During 'Work Trip' — 'Why is He Out There Partying Like a College Kid?'
Feb. 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has lashed out at Kash Patel after recent videos and photos showed the FBI director drinking and partying with the US Olympic Men's Hockey Team after its big gold medal win over Canada, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dani Bensky openly questioned why Patel was boozing it up when Epstein's victims are desperate for more files and new investigations.
Too Many Epstein Questions Remain Unanswered
Bensky was just 17 years old when she met Epstein and became embroiled in his s-- trafficking empire. The now 39-year-old joined other victims at this week's State of the Union address, where President Trump failed to mention the financier or his disturbing history.
Before Trump's speech, she met with reporters and said she and her fellow survivors have too many unanswered questions.
"The first one is, where are the rest of the files? The truth must come out," Bensky demanded. "Why are there no investigations when there are plenty of people in these files to investigate. Have we read them?"
She then turned her attention to Patel, who had already come under fire for living it up in Italy during the Olympics.
"Why is the FBI director out there partying like a college kid when he should be investigating the vast criminal enterprise?" Bensky raged. "This administration needs to do better."
Social Outcry Against Kash Patel
Bensky is just the latest person to question Patel, who claimed his trip to the foreign country was business-related. But when the official was photographed celebrating with the hockey players, critics wanted to know what kind of "business" involves so much drinking?
"The so-called director of the FBI should be working on solving crimes, not partying at the Olympics," one person wrote on X, as another added: "Kash Patel is such an embarrassment. This is what he does instead of helping Epstein victims."
Another asked: "What kind of sociopathic pos parties like this right after protecting the largest child sex trafficking ring on earth?"
While one user brought up another ongoing FBI investigation with little results: "Is Kash Patel trying to locate Nancy Guthrie in an # Olympics locker room?"
An 'Embarrassment' to the FBI
Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent and now a lecturer at Yale University, said Patel "embarrassed" the agency with his antics.
"I think the issue here is the decorum of partying it up with the team, if you will," Rangappa said on PBS News. "I think it can lend itself to a perception that maybe this is not someone who's taking his role seriously or not taking his job seriously."
Rangappa also openly questioned who paid for Patel's Olympic expedition, with the most probable answer being taxpayers back home.
"The FBI is a small-C conservative organization. It tends to be frugal," she said. "And I think most directors have tried to be judicious when using taxpayer resources. Definitely, as a rank-and-file agent, that is the ethos that is handed down to you."
Kash Patel Defends His Partying
For his part, Patel addressed his locker room antics on X, offering no apology or excuse.
"For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys," he wrote on social media.
"Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."