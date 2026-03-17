Hollywood Costume Designer Exposes 'Vile' Beloved A-listers' Behind-the-Scenes Behavior — Including 'Crude' Kirstie Alley and 'Unhappy' Shannen Doherty

Dorléac recalled having to clean her costumes as she "sweated so badly because she drank." The designer also told the outlet that Alley once ruined a $350 pink angora sweater dress with a dessert.

"It was a stunning thing for a scene where she had a major line delivery to do, and about three minutes before she did the scene, she went to the craft table service and picked up this great big chocolate donut and accidentally, supposedly, dropped it down the front of her dress," he remembered. "There was nothing but this big streak of chocolate through her breast all the way down to her belly button."

Ultimately, they simply had to throw the costume piece away.

Alley died at 71 years old in December 2022.