Hollywood Costume Designer Exposes 'Vile' Beloved A-listers' Behind-the-Scenes Behavior — Including 'Crude' Kirstie Alley and 'Unhappy' Shannen Doherty
March 17 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Costume designer Jean-Pierre Dorléac called out two late Hollywood actresses for their poor behavior on sets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dorléac claimed Cheers alum Kirstie Alley was "a constant mess," and Charmed star Shannen Doherty allegedly concocted a plan to ruin a movie she despised.
Kirstie Alley's Messy Behavior
Reflecting on his time working with Alley on the thriller series Masquerade in the '80s, he slammed her as "very crude," "coarse" and "irresponsible," in an interview with the Daily Mail.
He added that she was also "never on time" and was a "constant mess."
Dorléac recalled having to clean her costumes as she "sweated so badly because she drank." The designer also told the outlet that Alley once ruined a $350 pink angora sweater dress with a dessert.
"It was a stunning thing for a scene where she had a major line delivery to do, and about three minutes before she did the scene, she went to the craft table service and picked up this great big chocolate donut and accidentally, supposedly, dropped it down the front of her dress," he remembered. "There was nothing but this big streak of chocolate through her breast all the way down to her belly button."
Ultimately, they simply had to throw the costume piece away.
Alley died at 71 years old in December 2022.
Shannen Doherty's Bizarre Plan to Throw Off Movie
Dorléac also revealed that Doherty once plotted with a producer to ruin the continuity of a film while working on her '90s made-for-television movie, A Burning Passion: The Margaret Mitchell Story, directed by Larry Peerce.
"I always go to the set to establish the costume before it’s shot and make certain everything was right, I said, ‘Oh, Shannen it just turned out to be so wonderful,'" he said of a pale suit he once designed for her. "It makes your eyes so blue. And she goes, ‘yeah, they are, aren’t they?'"
However, Dorléac became baffled when her eyes were brown the next day when she was dressed in a tan and cream ensemble.
It happened again later when her eyes seemingly turned a "vivid green" while wearing another outfit.
"And her eyes are almost cat green, not hazel-y green, like mine or hers were originally," he explained.
When he asked her how her eyes kept changing so drastically, he claimed Doherty told him to "keep your f---ing mouth shut. I’m doing this.'"
It was then he discovered that she and the movie's producer Renée Valente allegedly planned to "throw the film off" with her eye color.
"She says, ‘I hate this godd--- movie, and I don’t want to play this Margaret Mitchell. Jesus! Who wants to play an old cripple like Margaret Mitchell?'" she allegedly ranted at the time.
"She was a very unhappy girl," Dorléac said. "She smoked constantly, she ate hardly anything. She was so tiny and thin."
As Radar previously reported, Doherty passed away from cancer in 2024.