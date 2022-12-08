'Very Sad': Leah Remini Reacts To Kirstie Alley's Death, Sends Prayers To Her Children After Years-Long Scientology Feud

Alley's children shared the news of her death with the world in a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram and Twitter. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," it began.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they continued, thanking the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for their care. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did," the siblings gushed.

Her rep later revealed that Alley was diagnosed with colon cancer not long before her passing.