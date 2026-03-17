EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Convinced There Was Secret Plot to Humiliate Him at Oscars' in Wake of Ballet and Opera Controversy
March 17 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Timothée Chalamet is said to have left the Oscars convinced he had been set up for public embarrassment, after a night of pointed jokes and industry backlash overshadowed his Best Actor loss.
The Marty Supreme star, 30, attended the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday as a leading contender, having previously won at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
Momentum Shifts After Michael B Jordan Win
However, momentum shifted after Michael B Jordan ultimately won Best Actor for Sinners.
The ceremony followed controversy sparked by Timothée Chalamet's recent comments dismissing opera and ballet, which drew criticism from figures including Steven Spielberg and prompted host Conan O'Brien to reference the backlash repeatedly during his opening monologue.
An entertainment insider said: "By the time Timothée stepped onto the carpet, there was already a noticeable shift in how people were framing him. Earlier in the awards season, he had been treated as the clear favorite, but that momentum seemed to have slipped, and the atmosphere felt much less supportive.
"There was a growing sense, both in the media coverage and in the mood inside the room, that he was no longer being taken seriously as a frontrunner.
"Instead, he appeared to be cast in a different role entirely - more as the subject of jokes and commentary than as a leading contender for the award."
Deliberate Humor Targets Recent Controversy
Another source said: "From where Timothée was sitting, it didn't come across as harmless or off-the-cuff humor. It felt far more deliberate, like there was a clear thread running through the jokes, each one circling back to the same controversy."
Chalamet's remarks on ballet and opera, made during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey on his career, included the statement he did not want to work in ballet or opera because "no one cares about this anymore," triggering outrage from the arts community.
O'Brien seized on the backlash during his Oscars monologue, saying: "Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm just going to mention that," before adding: "I'm told there's a concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."
He followed with: "They're just mad you left out jazz."
Awkward Atmosphere During Oscars Broadcast
A guest at the ceremony said: "You could tell Timothée was making an effort to go along with it and not let it show, but as the jokes kept resurfacing, it started to feel awkward rather than playful.
"It wasn't just a one-off moment that he could laugh off and move past - the same point kept being revisited, and that repetition made it feel more pointed."
Chalamet appeared visibly tense during the broadcast, at one point offering a tight smile as the camera cut to him.
Later, O'Brien attempted to engage him again, saying they were "vibing," before adding: "He doesn't think so" when no response was picked up.
Offstage, Chalamet was supported by his sister Pauline Chalamet, while his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended the ceremony and later the Vanity Fair after-party alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.
Another industry insider said: "Among those around Timothée, there was a growing sense that everything had converged at once - the backlash, the headlines, and then the very public teasing on stage. It created a kind of perfect storm that shifted the mood of the entire night.
"Losing the award on its own would have been disappointing but manageable. What made it harder was the context surrounding it - the feeling that the narrative had already turned, so the loss came with an added layer of scrutiny that made it much tougher to absorb.
"He honestly left the ceremony feeling there was a conspiracy against him and a secret plot to humiliate him due to his earlier remarks on the ballet and opera communities."