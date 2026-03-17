EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Convinced There Was Secret Plot to Humiliate Him at Oscars' in Wake of Ballet and Opera Controversy

However, momentum shifted after Michael B Jordan ultimately won Best Actor for Sinners.

The ceremony followed controversy sparked by Timothée Chalamet's recent comments dismissing opera and ballet, which drew criticism from figures including Steven Spielberg and prompted host Conan O'Brien to reference the backlash repeatedly during his opening monologue.

An entertainment insider said: "By the time Timothée stepped onto the carpet, there was already a noticeable shift in how people were framing him. Earlier in the awards season, he had been treated as the clear favorite, but that momentum seemed to have slipped, and the atmosphere felt much less supportive.

"There was a growing sense, both in the media coverage and in the mood inside the room, that he was no longer being taken seriously as a frontrunner.

"Instead, he appeared to be cast in a different role entirely - more as the subject of jokes and commentary than as a leading contender for the award."