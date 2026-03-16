2026 Oscars Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Demi Moore, Elle Fanning and More
March 15 2026, Published 8:11 p.m. ET
The 2026 Oscars saw awards season wind down with a bang, as many stars saved their most epic red-carpet looks for Hollywood's biggest night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the likes of last year's award season star Demi Moore went all out for the ceremony on March 15, this year's crop of nominees, including Rose Byrne and Elle Fanning, also looked absolutely gorgeous after killing it from the Golden Globes through The Actor Awards. However, there were some celebrities who misjudged their outfits and ended up as one of the worst-dressed stars of the night.
Rose Byrne — Best
Rose Byrne has been crushing it all awards season, but she saved her most elegant look for last, donning a custom black strapless Dior gown with gorgeous floral designs.
Auli'I Cravalho — Worst
Auli'I Cravalho went for a princess gown with an odd twist, as her bodice was made of white rosettes that looked too heavy and mismatched with her full tulle skirt.
Demi Moore — Best
Demi Moore dazzled in a green-and-black feathered Gucci gown. It included scaled detailing around her waist and bodice, and the tall feathers hit her noticeably thinner frame this awards season. Moore famously lost the 2025 Best Actress trophy to Mikey Madison despite being favored to win.
Misty Copeland — Worst
While Misty Copeland is a ballet legend, her Oscars outfit was a mess. The black-and-white ensemble from David Koma featured a too-boxy jacket with a built-in tutu. The basic, slim-fitting skirt seemed to belong with a different outfit.
The former American Ballet Theater prima ballerina narrowly missed a run-in with actor Timothée Chalamet, who infamously put down both her art form and opera in an interview two weeks prior, stating "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this any more."
Shaboozey — Best
Shaboozey was part of the Sinners crew and is set to perform in the Best Original Song category. The singer looked so stylish in a custom cropped jacket and wide-leg pants by Campillo, which included a vest featuring a corseted touch.
Kevin O'Leary — Worst
Kevin O'Leary made sure all eyes were on him in a truly gaudy black-and-silver Dolce & Gabbana jacket that tied at the waist. To make sure his look dripped money, the Marty Supreme star wore a $30-million NBA sports card necklace from Tiffany & Co. around his neck.
Elle Fanning — Best
As a first-time Oscar nominee, Elle Fanning looked like an ethereal princess in a strapless white Givenchy ball gown. The star was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sentimental Value, but ended up losing out to Amy Madigan for her memorable part in Weapons.
Lena Mahfouf — Worst
Lena Mahfouf went a little too far with flashing her cleavage, as the French influencer chose an open-front gown that was too much va-va-voom for the Oscars. Even Kylie Jenner didn't try something that bold.
Kate Hudson — Best
Kate Hudson looked every inch a glamorous movie star in a strapless jade green Armani Privé gown with a structured peplum. The Best Actress nominee brought her Hollywood icon mom, Goldie Hawn, as her date to the ceremony.