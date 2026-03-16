2026 Oscars Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Demi Moore, Elle Fanning and More

The 2026 Oscars saw awards season wind down with a bang, as many stars saved their most epic red-carpet looks for Hollywood's biggest night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the likes of last year's award season star Demi Moore went all out for the ceremony on March 15, this year's crop of nominees, including Rose Byrne and Elle Fanning, also looked absolutely gorgeous after killing it from the Golden Globes through The Actor Awards. However, there were some celebrities who misjudged their outfits and ended up as one of the worst-dressed stars of the night.