Demi Moore Sparks Fresh Concern Over 'Skinnier-Than-Ever' Appearance at Actor Awards — 'Food Must Be Very Expensive in L.A.'
March 2 2026, Published 9:40 a.m. ET
Demi Moore has sparked fresh fears for her well-being following her "skinnier-than-ever" appearance at the Actor Awards.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress became one of the ceremony's major talking points, as she displayed her slender frame on the red carpet.
Ozempic Rumors Go Into Overdrive
Viewers speculated Moore may have become the latest Hollywood star to use weight-loss jabs, highlighting how her appearance has changed dramatically within the space of 12 months.
Taking to social media, one user wrote: "Is she on Ozempic?," while another added: "Too skinny."
A third chimed in: "She... didn't look like this last year, did she?"
A fourth commented: "Good grief is all of Hollywood on Ozempic?"
An X user asked if she was taking The Substance, the black market drug her character took to retain her youth in the 2024 body horror film of the same name.
"Is she actually on the substance?" another asked.
"Food must be very expensive in L.A.," a separate user joked.
Talk Of The Ceremony — Despite Not Winning Ant Gongs
Hollywood icon Moore was not nominated for any Actor Awards this year but in 2025 was an awards show favorite with her starring turn in The Substance.
Her portrayal earned her the Screen Actors Guild Award at last year's ceremony.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed how the star has managed to defy the aging process — with a little cosmetic help.
While plastic surgery experts noted genetics play a key role in individual aging, they suggested Moore's fresh face could also be attributed to a strict routine of advanced cosmetic treatments.
Dr. Tia Liu, MD MSc, who has not personally treated the actress, told RadarOnline.com the "uniform luminosity people notice typically comes from consistent medical grade skincare, energy devices (like fractional laser or RF microneedling), chemical peels and meticulous red-carpet makeup, not just one procedure."
How Has Actress Managing To Defy The Aging Process?
The board-certified surgeon noted Moore's "forehead and outer eye look smooth without a frozen quality, which is consistent with conservative neuromodulator (like Botox) dosing placed to soften lines while preserving expression."
"She likely had a brow or forehead lift and fat grafting of the temple area to achieve a smooth contour of the upper face," Liu said
Liu also pointed out Moore's "cheekbone definition with a soft transition under the eyes," which "can reflect micro-fat grafting and possible small volume fillers for maintenance."
The physician concluded: "This is what lifelong maintenance and expert surgeries look like. Small, consistent, incremental treatments plus excellent styling, not a single overnight transformation."
New York-based surgeon Dr. Masoud Saman, MD FACS, agreed Moore's "appearance reflects refined, thoughtful aesthetic work and steady care."
Dr. Saman explained: "In recent photos, her eyes look subtly rejuvenated; perhaps from a conservative brow lift or upper eyelid procedure that creates a refreshed, open look without changing her natural expression."
The expert suggested Moore's refreshed look could also be the result of dissolving past fillers.
"Her mid-face appears softer and more balanced than in prior years, suggesting that earlier, more prominent cheek fillers were likely reduced or dissolved to bring back a natural contour," the physician said.