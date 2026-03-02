32nd Annual Actor Awards Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst —Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kristen Bell and More
March 1 2026, Published 8:21 p.m. ET
It was nothing but stars on the red carpet at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, as the casts of this year's best film and television came dressed to impress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While some knocked it out of the park with their ensembles, others either didn't try hard enough – or worse, they went over the top with their looks.
Kristen Bell — Best
This year's host, Kristen Bell, nailed her red carpet look. The Nobody Wants This star wore a plunging sheer silver Georges Hobeika Couture dress with sequin beading and a pleated satin overskirt.
For the first time, the Actor's Awards had a theme, "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour From the '20s and '30s," and Bell definitely understood the assignment.
Sandra Bernard — Worst
Sandra Bernhard chose a bizarre, dark mustard-colored dress that looked like it was incredibly wrinkled due to sitting in the car on the way to the event. It didn't help that the Marty Supreme star's gown was nearly the same color as the background wall.
Additionally, the kitten heels clashed with the outfit, and the pink handbag looked out of place.
Chase Infiniti — Best
One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti wowed in a figure-hugging nude beaded Louis Vuitton gown with a sculpted flare at the hemline.
The star's beaded headpiece and slicked-back hair were a nice nod to the night's dress code.
Hannah Stocking — Worst
Where do we start with Hannah Stocking's gown? Even an A-lister couldn't pull off an iridescent seafoam color. The zipper up the side and the awkwardly high right slit only served to make the 'fit look cheaper than it likely was.
Ali Larter — Best
Ali Larter said she was going for "snatched" with her maroon Zuhair Murad strapless dress, and she owned it!
One day after turning 50, the Landman star looked sensational with the gown's sweetheart neckline, cinched waist and vertical drape panel down the front of the skirt. Larter's diamond and ruby necklace and bracelet were the perfect accessories.
Nava Rose Rabago — Worst
Nava Rose Rabago definitely embraced the night's fashion theme with her sculpted vintage finger-wave hairstyle and fur stole, but her dress was a modern mess. The sheer handprint on her chest with the gold appendage around her waist was a little too much.
Maggie Kang — Best
Maggie Kang may be the creator and director of KPop Demon Hunters, but she looked as stylish as any actress on the red carpet in this strapless red gown with a sheer black train.
Fran Drescher — Worst
Fran Drescher's black sequin gown hugged her still-enbiable curves, but Marty Supreme star's oversized pink feather boa and top hat came off as too costumey.