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Home > Entertainment > Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet 'Considered Skipping Oscars Red Carpet' to 'Avoid Media Circus' Amid Backlash Over Ballet and Opera Comments

Timothée chalamet
Source: mega

Timothée Chalamet considered skipping the Oscars red carpet.

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March 15 2026, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet was nearly MIA on the Oscars red carpet, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the Best Actor nominee was said to be considering skipping the famed runway completely after the backlash to his controversial comments about ballet and operas.

The Marty Supreme star reportedly debated whether or not he would be welcome at the show or face more scrutiny.

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Last-Minute Decision

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Timothée Chalamet
Source: mega

He was a last-minute attendee.

The controversy erupted after Chalamet, 30, suggested traditional art forms like ballet and opera were struggling because "no one cares about this anymore."

His comments went viral instantly, with legends and performers from each craft slamming his opinion. The backlash was so brutal, Chalamet seriously considered looking for a back door.

"It will be a last-minute decision,” one insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter on his Substack before the event. "Timothée doesn’t want the first part of the night spent explaining those comments to reporters."

Eventually, Chalamet did walk the carpet, but quickly headed to his seat, pausing only for photographs.

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Chalamet's Comments

Timothée Chalamet
Source: mega

Chalamet was nominated for 'Marty Supreme'

Chalamet landed himself in hot water after appearing at a CNN and Variety town hall conversation with actor Matthew McConaughey, where the pair discussed the future of movie theaters and the changing habits of audiences.

Speaking during the discussion, Chalamet reflected on the debate around cinema's future and the pressure some actors feel to publicly campaign for theaters.

He said: "I admire when actors go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.'"

The Oscar nominee added: "And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it."

Chalamet continued the comparison by referencing other performing arts that often rely on public support.

"And I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive.' Even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore," he said at the time.

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Viral Comments

Timothee Chalamet
Source: mega

He has been cleaning up this awards season.

Opera companies and arts institutions were up in arms. The Royal Ballet and Opera posted a video on Instagram highlighting performers and production teams at the Royal Opera House.

The organization wrote: "Every night at the Royal Opera House, thousands of people gather for ballet and opera. For the music. For the storytelling. For the sheer magic of live performance."

It added: "If you'd like to reconsider, Timothée Chalamet, our doors are open."

The English National Opera similarly invited the actor to attend a performance, while Seattle Opera promoted a ticket discount for its production of Carmen using the promotional code "Timothee."

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'The View' Weighs In

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Timothée Chalamet
Source: mega

His remarks went viral.

The remarks also set off a chat-fest on the March 9 episode of The View, with host Sonny Hostin criticizing the actor's comments.

Hostin said, "I'm offended and disappointed in what he said. I didn't realise he was that vapid and that shallow... Ballet is hard."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also addressed the controversy during the program, urging caution when discussing other artistic disciplines.

"When you c--- on somebody else's art form, it doesn't feel good," the Sister Act star said. "Really, don't apologize when you've insulted. It doesn't sound right."

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