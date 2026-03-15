EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Lashed Over 'Glamorizing' Female Abuse in 'Nightmarishly Graphic' New Crime Drama

The criticism has been particularly pointed because of the prestige cast and scale of the production.

Kidman, known for roles in films including The Hours and TV series Big Little Lies, plays the older version of Scarpetta returning to her job as chief medical examiner decades after a traumatic case early in her career.

The series intertwines the murder investigation with the character’s personal life. In addition to the case involving a serial killer, the story explores Scarpetta’s complicated family relationships.

Curtis plays Dorothy, Scarpetta’s outspoken sister, while Cannavale portrays colleague Pete Marino.

The narrative also follows Scarpetta’s niece Lucy, who is depicted coping with grief after the death of her wife by communicating with an artificial-intelligence recreation of her partner.

The show’s creators said the series aims to remain faithful to Cornwell’s novels, which have sold millions of copies worldwide since the first book in the series, Postmortem, was published in 1990.

Cornwell makes a cameo appearance in the opening episode and has expressed enthusiasm about seeing the character finally brought to television.

However, commentators said translating the novels’ forensic descriptions directly to the screen is proving controversial.

One television critic said the series highlights a recurring tension within the genre.

They said: "Details that feel clinical or investigative when you read them in a book can take on a completely different tone once they are shown on screen in explicit detail."

The critic added the repeated visual focus on victims’ bodies can alter how audiences interpret the story.

They said: "When a camera repeatedly returns to close-ups of murdered women or lingers on the aftermath of violence, some viewers begin to feel that the line between storytelling and spectacle becomes blurred.

"What might have been intended as a grim depiction of crime can end up feeling like the suffering itself has become part of the visual drama."