Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Tucker Carlson After He Claims DOJ Plans to Charge Him as Foreign Agent — Says Critics Are 'Terrified' He'll Run for President
March 15 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene leapt to Tucker Carlson's defense after the conservative commentator claimed the Justice Department may soon charge him as an unregistered foreign agent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Greene argued that the growing attacks against Carlson are coming from powerful figures across the political spectrum who are "terrified" he could run for president.
MTG Rushes to Defend Tucker Carlson
The Georgia Republican posted a lengthy tweet online backing Carlson and warning that political opponents are attempting to destroy him.
"If you're noticing Tucker Carlson being attacked from literally every direction of the political machine," Greene wrote, "It's because they are terrified of him running for president. Because he would win and they know it."
Greene also expressed concern about what she believes could happen to Carlson and his family if the attacks continue.
"And that's why I'm deeply concerned for my friend Tucker Carlson and his family," she added. "These people are vicious and evil and will attempt to destroy anyone and everyone that reveals the truth."
Tucker Carlson Claims DOJ Is Targeting Him
Greene's defense came shortly after Carlson alleged that federal prosecutors could be preparing to charge him with acting as an unregistered foreign agent, according to Mediaite.
According to Carlson, the potential case stems from conversations he had with sources in Iran before the conflict between the United States and the country escalated.
The former Fox News host claimed intelligence officials discovered the communications by accessing his text messages.
Carlson suggested the move could be an attempt to intimidate him, saying the intelligence community might be trying to "humiliate and terrify" him with the possible charges.
Tucker Carlson's Views on Israel and Iran
Carlson has been outspoken about U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and has frequently criticized Israel's role in regional conflicts.
He also suggested that his views on Israel could have contributed to the scrutiny from intelligence officials.
Carlson was among the conservative figures who publicly opposed launching military action against Iran before the conflict began.
According to reports, he even met with President Donald Trump several times in the weeks leading up to the war while urging the administration not to move forward with an attack.
Tucker Carlson's Fallout with Donald Trump
Despite those efforts, Trump ultimately authorized the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several other senior figures.
Carlson later blasted the operation, calling the strikes "absolutely disgusting and evil" and arguing that the conflict was being fought on behalf of Israel.
The criticism appeared to deepen tensions between Carlson and Trump.
"Tucker has lost his way," Trump said during a recent interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl. "I knew that a long time ago, and he's not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that."
The president also rejected claims that Israel pushed the U.S. into the conflict, saying in a separate interview that he may have actually "forced Israel's hand."