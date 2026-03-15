Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Tucker Carlson After He Claims DOJ Plans to Charge Him as Foreign Agent — Says Critics Are 'Terrified' He'll Run for President

The Georgia Republican posted a lengthy tweet online backing Carlson and warning that political opponents are attempting to destroy him.

"If you're noticing Tucker Carlson being attacked from literally every direction of the political machine," Greene wrote, "It's because they are terrified of him running for president. Because he would win and they know it."

Greene also expressed concern about what she believes could happen to Carlson and his family if the attacks continue.

"And that's why I'm deeply concerned for my friend Tucker Carlson and his family," she added. "These people are vicious and evil and will attempt to destroy anyone and everyone that reveals the truth."