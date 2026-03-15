EXCLUSIVE: Why ALL Andrew Windsor's Former Royal Staff are 'Running Scared' Amid Huge Police Probe Into 'What They Really Knew About His Sleaze'

Windsor, 66, the former Duke of York and younger brother of King Charles III , 77, has long denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, the convicted s-- offender whose global trafficking network triggered multiple international investigations before his death in 2019 .

RadarOnline.com can reveal all of Andrew Windsor 's former staff are now "running scared" as investigators widen a major police probe into what those around the disgraced royal really knew about his past links to Jeffrey Epstein – with sources claiming anxiety now stretches far beyond his official protection officers.

Detectives are said to be examining whether members of Windsor's security detail or household staff were aware of suspicious activity during visits linked to the financier.

Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday in connection with his relationship with Epstein, and investigators are now reviewing millions of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the wider Epstein inquiry.

Our insider said: "The discussion was preliminary in nature, but it was conducted in a very straightforward and candid way. Investigators were clearly trying to establish what background knowledge might exist among people who previously held senior responsibility for royal security."

The inquiry has already reached into the ranks of former royal protection officers. According to a source familiar with the investigation, detectives have spoken with at least one former senior police officer who previously oversaw security operations at Buckingham Palace.

They added: "It is not just the police minders who are worried. Anyone who worked closely around Andrew Windsor is running scared right now because investigators appear determined to reconstruct exactly what everyone knew at the time."

They added: "That conversation alone has people who used to guard Andrew Windsor extremely nervous about being interviewed about what they might have known or witnessed. None of them want to be seen as accessories or enablers, and none really want to be grilled on what they really knew about Andrew's sleaze."

The same source said the outreach has now sent shockwaves through those who once worked around Windsor.

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Investigators are said to be particularly interested in trips Windsor made to Epstein's properties, including visits to New York, where the financier maintained a townhouse that has since become central to numerous allegations.

A police source said: "Detectives want to understand whether anyone on the protection teams noticed anything unusual during those visits. The focus is on what people observed firsthand and whether any concerns were ever raised internally."

Officials are reportedly encouraging former staff of Windsor's to share even the most minor recollections about his behavior if it now appeared shady in hindsight.

A source said: "At its core, the inquiry is straightforward, detectives want to know exactly what people observed at the time and whether there is anything they remember that could shed light on the wider picture. It is not really about getting former officers in trouble, but there could also be consequences for them if it turned out they enabled, ignored or covered up illegal behavior."

Another individual familiar with royal protection operations suggested the nature of such assignments could complicate matters for investigators.

They said: "In a few cases it began to look as though certain officers were absorbing the habits, speech patterns and attitudes of the individuals they were tasked with protecting, which raised eyebrows among colleagues."

That closeness, the source added, sometimes blurred professional boundaries.

They said: "When protection officers spend long periods around the same high-profile figures, there is always a risk that the relationship becomes overly familiar. In some situations it gave the impression that the officers were moving within the same social environment rather than maintaining the clear separation that the role normally requires."