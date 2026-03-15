Megyn Kelly Calls Out Mark Levin's Manhood After He Brands Her an 'Emotionally Unhinged Lewd Wreck' in Ugly Online Feud

On March 15, the conservative commentator mocked Levin's manhood after he blasted her as an "emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck."

Megyn Kelly delivered a brutal personal jab at former Fox News colleague Mark Levin as their escalating social media feud spilled into public view, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Levin, a longtime conservative radio host and Fox News personality, has increasingly targeted Kelly on social media as disagreements within conservative media circles continue to play out publicly.

"She's completely revealed and destroyed herself," Levin wrote. "She's everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic."

The latest round of drama began when Levin unloaded on Kelly in a string of posts , accusing her of embarrassing herself and offering little of value in public discourse.

Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis. https://t.co/7cl3Efc3N7

Her remark marked a dramatic escalation in the dispute, pushing the argument well beyond policy disagreements and into deeply personal territory.

"He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I've had arrested. He doesn't like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his microp----," Kelly added.

The former Fox anchor accused Levin of obsessively posting about her in crude terms and suggested he struggles to handle pushback from women.

"Microp---- Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd," she wrote in a post aimed directly at Levin.

"Busy Sunday morning for Megyn Kelly. She wakes up and has 'microp----' on her mind. Suffice to say, if it talks like a harlot, and posts like a harlot, it's... well, you know the rest," he wrote before signing off with "Shalom!"

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The online spat quickly pulled in other figures within conservative media.

MAGA commentator Jon Root criticized Kelly's response and suggested she had reinforced Levin's accusations about her behavior.

"You just proved his point that you are emotionally unhinged, lewd, and childish with this response... This is 'fighting back'? Yikes,” Root wrote.

Kelly replied directly, defending her decision to respond after repeated attacks.

"Walk me through it Jon – how many times should I allow him to attack me in the nastiest, most personal and vile ways possible and say nothing? Did you condemn him for the multiple personal attacks on me? Show me. I'll wait," she wrote.

Root responded: "Never said you should say nothing, Megyn... I'm saying the wise thing to do is not resorting to crude and emotionally unhinged responses. The wise thing is not repaying evil for evil." He added, "'Repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to do what is honorable in the sight of all. If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.'" Romans 12:17-18. By all means, defend yourself, and make your case, but screaming that someone has a microp---- ain’t it..."