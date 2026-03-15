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EXCLUSIVE: Why Vladimir Putin is Hiking World War Three Fears With 'Unimaginable' Strike on the West

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin has raised World War 3 fears with threats of an unimaginable strike.

March 15 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Vladimir Putin is fueling renewed fears of a potential global conflict as Western security experts warn the Russian leader could unleash an "unimaginable" strike against Europe and NATO allies if tensions continue to escalate.

His conflict has dragged on for more than four years, intensifying geopolitical strain between Russia and the West.

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NATO Concerns Grow As Russia War Tensions Escalate

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Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin triggered new fears of a global conflict.

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Recent incidents, including the interception of vessels believed to be part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" by the United Kingdom, have heightened tensions further.

Western governments now fear Moscow may be expanding its stockpile of weapons and exploring unconventional forms of warfare as the conflict deepens.

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Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

A German general said Putin could use military force against the West.

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Major General Wold-Jürgen Stahl, a senior German military official and president of the Federal Academy for Security Policy, is warning Russia could resort to military action against Western states if circumstances allowed.

Speaking at a British-German security event, Stahl said: "When I see how Putin has acted up to now, and the way that he is in my assessment on a mission against the West, then there is no question of whether he will use military means."

He added: "If he gets the opportunity, he will use them."

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Experts Fear Escalation Could Lead To Global Conflict

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Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Commanders focused drills on the vulnerable Suwalki Gap.

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Security insiders said the warnings are being taken increasingly seriously among NATO planners.

One defense analyst said: "There is growing concern that Putin is willing to test the West in ways that could escalate quickly. Some of the potential scenarios being discussed involve forms of attack that would be almost unimaginable for European societies, and it includes nukes and the possibility of the outbreak of World War Three."

The analyst added such fears extend beyond conventional military confrontation.

They said: "Western security agencies know Russia is already experimenting with different methods of pressure, cyber operations, economic disruption and influence campaigns, that could form the groundwork for a far more aggressive strike if the geopolitical climate shifts."

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NATO Strengthens Defenses Around Key Strategic Corridor

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Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Defense planners feared Russia could isolate the Baltic region.

Stahl also highlighted the vulnerability of democratic societies to Russian influence and warned public hesitation to tackle Russia head-on could complicate NATO's response to aggression.

Stahl said: "People will immediately say, 'Er, we don't need to fight at all. We have to resolve it diplomatically. We can't resolve it militarily.'

"I don't know what discussions, what currents might be unleashed here in Germany. I do have a certain concern about that."

Another defense source said the general's comments reflect a broader anxiety about the current international order.

The insider said: "There is a real sense among security experts that the global system that held things together after the Cold War is beginning to fray. In that environment, someone like Putin could attempt a dramatic move that would send shockwaves through the West."

Stahl also described the current geopolitical environment as unstable and increasingly unpredictable. And experts are warning Russia is capable of exploiting weaknesses not only in military defenses but also in economic and social structures across Europe.

The threats have prompted NATO to intensify military preparations. Allied troops have been conducting major exercises in Germany designed to test how quickly forces could be mobilized in the event of an attack on NATO territory.

One focus of the exercises is the Suwalki Gap, a narrow corridor linking Poland and Lithuania, separating Russia's Kaliningrad enclave from Belarus. Military planners consider the region one of the alliance's most vulnerable points because it represents the only land route connecting the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania with the rest of NATO.

A defense source said: "Western commanders fear that if Russia attempted to seize or block the corridor, the Baltic region could be isolated from allied reinforcements, dramatically raising the stakes of any confrontation between NATO and Moscow."

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