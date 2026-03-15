EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo 'Fuming' Over Criticism She 'Fluffed Lines' and Is Using a Teleprompter for Eye-Wateringly Expensive 'Dracula' Show

Erivo, 39, is currently starring in a new theatrical adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula at London's Noël Coward Theatre, where she performs an ambitious solo version of the gothic story – playing 23 characters across the show.

Cynthia Erivo has brushed off mockery over how she relies on a teleprompter during performances of the West End stage adaptation of Dracula – but sources have told RadarOnline.com the Wicked actress has been privately "fuming" over critics getting their teeth into her.

Erivo, who won a Tony Award in 2016 for The Color Purple, returned to the theater after a busy period in film and television that included appearances in Poker Face, Broad City, and Mr. Selfridge.

The performance marks her first major stage role since appearing as Elphaba in the film musical Wicked: For Good, following the success of the first installment of the Wicked adaptation in 2024.

The production, directed by Kip Williams, blends live camera work with pre-recorded footage and is structured around a 20,000-word monologue delivered by Erivo.

Erivo has now addressed online criticism surrounding the previews and said she was focused on the work rather than the reaction.

She said: "For me, I was still learning the lines and I was still figuring it out, but bit by bit, it has become something that's a part of me. I don't let the comments take the energy that I should be spending on the stage."

Audience members have been paying up to $300 per seat. Some of those who attended early preview performances had posted online, suggesting the actress appeared to glance toward an autocue in certain scenes after fluffing her lines.

But some critics speculated the device was being used to help navigate the script's dense narrative and multiple character shifts, which require Erivo to move rapidly between voices and perspectives.

A source close to the production said the backlash is still frustrating the performer, who has been balancing the challenge of the lengthy script with the technical demands of the staging.

The insider said: "Cynthia was furious and irritated by the suggestion she couldn't handle the material. Anyone who understands the scale of the performance knows it's an enormous task – it's essentially a marathon of storytelling."