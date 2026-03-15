Donald Trump Calls NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman 'Maggot' in Truth Social Tirade and Threatens to Add Her to Lawsuit Against the Newspaper

The president took aim at longtime White House correspondent Maggie Haberman in a Truth Social post on Saturday, accusing the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter of publishing false stories about him and suggesting she could be added to a legal battle already underway with the outlet.

Trump, 79, shared a photo of Haberman alongside his message.

"Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth," he wrote.

The president also hinted that Haberman could soon become personally entangled in his ongoing legal dispute with the publication.

"In any event, I'm thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her 'associates,' into my Florida-based Lawsuit against The Times, which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely," Trump continued. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."