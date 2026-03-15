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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Calls NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman 'Maggot' in Truth Social Tirade and Threatens to Add Her to Lawsuit Against the Newspaper

split image of Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump lashed out at Pulitzer-winning NYT journalist Maggie Haberman online.

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March 15 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump unleashed a furious attack on a veteran New York Times journalist over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president took aim at longtime White House correspondent Maggie Haberman in a Truth Social post on Saturday, accusing the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter of publishing false stories about him and suggesting she could be added to a legal battle already underway with the outlet.

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Donald Trump's Truth Social Blast

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image of The president mocked the journalist with the nickname 'Maggot Hagerman.'
Source: mega

The president mocked the journalist with the nickname 'Maggot Hagerman.'

Trump, 79, shared a photo of Haberman alongside his message.

"Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth," he wrote.

The president also hinted that Haberman could soon become personally entangled in his ongoing legal dispute with the publication.

"In any event, I'm thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her 'associates,' into my Florida-based Lawsuit against The Times, which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely," Trump continued. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

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Veteran Trump Reporter

image of Trump also suggested he may add Haberman to his ongoing lawsuit against The New York Times.
Source: mega

Trump also suggested he may add Haberman to his ongoing lawsuit against The New York Times.

Haberman has covered Trump for years and has built a reputation as one of the reporters most closely following his political career.

In 2018, she shared a Pulitzer Prize with colleagues for coverage related to Trump's advisers and their connections to Russia.

She also authored the 2022 book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which examined Trump's rise to power and the inner workings of his orbit.

Haberman and fellow New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan are currently said to be working on another book focused on Trump and his political world.

The exact trigger for Trump's latest outburst was unclear, as Haberman's most recent article about the president was published more than a week earlier and covered the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

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Recent Media Appearances

image of Haberman has covered Trump for years and authored the book 'Confidence Man' about his rise to power.
Source: mega

Haberman has covered Trump for years and authored the book 'Confidence Man' about his rise to power.

Earlier this month, Haberman appeared on CNN to discuss the Trump administration's handling of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

During the segment, she spoke with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins — another journalist who has frequently found herself in the president's crosshairs.

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split image of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins

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Pattern of Targeting Reporters

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image of Trump has frequently clashed with reporters, particularly women.
Source: mega

Trump has frequently clashed with reporters, particularly women.

Trump's criticism of Haberman is the latest in a string of confrontations between the president and members of the press, particularly female reporters.

In February, he snapped at Washington Post White House reporter Natalie Allison during a question about immigration policy while speaking aboard Air Force One, dismissing both her question and the newspaper's readership.

He has also repeatedly targeted Collins, at one point calling her "stupid" and "nasty" and criticizing her during a tense Oval Office exchange earlier this year.

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