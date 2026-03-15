EXCLUSIVE: Read Prince William's Brutal Six-Word Warning to Sarah Ferguson in Bid to Block Her From Selling Royal Secrets

Ferguson, 66, has largely disappeared from public view in the weeks since her ex-husband Andrew, also 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following revelations linked to Jeffrey Epstein .

Prince William has delivered a blunt six-word warning to Sarah Ferguson as tensions escalate inside the royal family over the fallout from the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

They told us: "William's view is extremely simple – he has said: 'Sarah needs to face the music.' That's the message that has been conveyed in no uncertain terms."

One insider close to royal circles said William had privately made clear that such a move would be unacceptable.

Andrew was detained at Sandringham before being released under investigation and has not been charged with any crime. In the aftermath, scrutiny has intensified around Ferguson's historic links to Epstein and emails that resurfaced during the investigation. The controversy has also sparked speculation she could attempt to sell her version of events to broadcasters or publishers in a tell-all account.

"From William's perspective, the right course of action is for her to cooperate fully with whatever inquiries arise and allow the facts to come out through the proper channels, rather than trying to reshape public opinion through books, documentaries, or paid interviews."

The insider continued: "In his view, the focus should be on transparency and accountability, not on controlling the narrative. That's why he has been so clear behind the scenes that Sarah Ferguson needs to face the music.

They added: "William's position is that if there are serious questions being raised, the only place they should be addressed is through the appropriate legal process. He certainly does not think this is something that should be turned into a media spectacle or used as an opportunity for anyone to tell their version of events in a television interview or a memoir."

The source added the prince believes anyone connected to the Epstein scandal should cooperate fully with investigators rather than attempting to profit from the controversy.

The speculation surrounding her movements comes as reports circulate broadcasters have approached Ferguson with offers to discuss her knowledge of Andrew's relationship with Epstein.

Ferguson was last publicly seen in the U.K. in December and is believed to have spent recent weeks traveling internationally. Sources said she has stayed with friends in the French Alps , visited the Middle East and Switzerland, and most recently traveled to Donegal in Ireland, where she is said to be staying at a secluded spa .

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Prince William is said to have insisted the law must apply equally to everyone.

A royal observer familiar with palace sentiment said William's stance reflects growing frustration inside the institution.

"Within the family, there is a strong sense that Sarah Ferguson has already spent many years benefiting from the visibility and opportunities that come with being connected to the royal household," the source explained. "Even after stepping back from formal royal life, that association has continued to open doors for her professionally and publicly."

The insider added William believes the situation has now reached a point where those connections should not shield anyone from scrutiny.

They noted: "Now that the Andrew Windsor scandal has erupted so publicly, William's view is that those royal links can't be used as a protective buffer. In his mind, the time has come for Sarah Ferguson to deal with whatever consequences may follow, rather than relying on the prestige of the royal name to soften the impact of the controversy."

Despite the criticism, there are no accusations of criminal wrongdoing against Ferguson. Another source said William believes the monarchy must maintain a consistent position as the inquiry unfolds.

One palace aide said, "From William's perspective, the guiding principle is actually very simple – the same standards must apply to everyone, regardless of their status or past connections to the royal family. He believes the institution cannot appear to operate by one set of rules for insiders and another for everyone else."

The aide added the approach shapes how William believes the investigation should unfold.

"His feeling is that if a person's name comes up during the course of an inquiry, then the appropriate thing to do is to cooperate fully and allow the authorities to examine the facts," the insider explained. "In that sense, he believes Sarah Ferguson needs to be treated just like anyone else would by the law, and allow the process to run its course without interference or special treatment."