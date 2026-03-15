Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Read Prince William's Brutal Six-Word Warning to Sarah Ferguson in Bid to Block Her From Selling Royal Secrets

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Willim
Source: MEGA

Prince William is believed to have a harsh reality check for the disgraced royal.

March 15 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William has delivered a blunt six-word warning to Sarah Ferguson as tensions escalate inside the royal family over the fallout from the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ferguson, 66, has largely disappeared from public view in the weeks since her ex-husband Andrew, also 66, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following revelations linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sarah Needs to Face the Music'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The prince reportedly told Ferguson to 'face the music.'

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew was detained at Sandringham before being released under investigation and has not been charged with any crime. In the aftermath, scrutiny has intensified around Ferguson's historic links to Epstein and emails that resurfaced during the investigation. The controversy has also sparked speculation she could attempt to sell her version of events to broadcasters or publishers in a tell-all account.

One insider close to royal circles said William had privately made clear that such a move would be unacceptable.

They told us: "William's view is extremely simple – he has said: 'Sarah needs to face the music.' That's the message that has been conveyed in no uncertain terms."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William rejected the idea of a tell all media appearance.

The source added the prince believes anyone connected to the Epstein scandal should cooperate fully with investigators rather than attempting to profit from the controversy.

They added: "William's position is that if there are serious questions being raised, the only place they should be addressed is through the appropriate legal process. He certainly does not think this is something that should be turned into a media spectacle or used as an opportunity for anyone to tell their version of events in a television interview or a memoir."

The insider continued: "In his view, the focus should be on transparency and accountability, not on controlling the narrative. That's why he has been so clear behind the scenes that Sarah Ferguson needs to face the music.

"From William's perspective, the right course of action is for her to cooperate fully with whatever inquiries arise and allow the facts to come out through the proper channels, rather than trying to reshape public opinion through books, documentaries, or paid interviews."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson has kept a low profile and traveled abroad amid the Epstein scandal.

Ferguson was last publicly seen in the U.K. in December and is believed to have spent recent weeks traveling internationally. Sources said she has stayed with friends in the French Alps, visited the Middle East and Switzerland, and most recently traveled to Donegal in Ireland, where she is said to be staying at a secluded spa.

The speculation surrounding her movements comes as reports circulate broadcasters have approached Ferguson with offers to discuss her knowledge of Andrew's relationship with Epstein.

Royal watchers said such a proposal would be deeply controversial within the monarchy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Catherine and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Why Kate Middleton Feels 'Knifed in the Back' by King Charles as She Prepares to Be Crowned Queen

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Full, Massive Scale of the Andrew Windsor Police Probe as Shameful New Epstein Evidence Emerges

Palace Frustration Builds As Inquiry Continues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to have insisted the law must apply equally to everyone.

A royal observer familiar with palace sentiment said William's stance reflects growing frustration inside the institution.

"Within the family, there is a strong sense that Sarah Ferguson has already spent many years benefiting from the visibility and opportunities that come with being connected to the royal household," the source explained. "Even after stepping back from formal royal life, that association has continued to open doors for her professionally and publicly."

The insider added William believes the situation has now reached a point where those connections should not shield anyone from scrutiny.

They noted: "Now that the Andrew Windsor scandal has erupted so publicly, William's view is that those royal links can't be used as a protective buffer. In his mind, the time has come for Sarah Ferguson to deal with whatever consequences may follow, rather than relying on the prestige of the royal name to soften the impact of the controversy."

Despite the criticism, there are no accusations of criminal wrongdoing against Ferguson. Another source said William believes the monarchy must maintain a consistent position as the inquiry unfolds.

One palace aide said, "From William's perspective, the guiding principle is actually very simple – the same standards must apply to everyone, regardless of their status or past connections to the royal family. He believes the institution cannot appear to operate by one set of rules for insiders and another for everyone else."

The aide added the approach shapes how William believes the investigation should unfold.

"His feeling is that if a person's name comes up during the course of an inquiry, then the appropriate thing to do is to cooperate fully and allow the authorities to examine the facts," the insider explained. "In that sense, he believes Sarah Ferguson needs to be treated just like anyone else would by the law, and allow the process to run its course without interference or special treatment."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.