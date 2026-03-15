Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Iran War an 'Excursion' — Staffers Admit They're Too Afraid to Correct Him

Trump first used the phrase earlier this week while speaking from his golf resort in Doral, Florida.

"We took a little excursion because we felt we had to, to get rid of some evil, and I think you'll see it’s going to be a short-term excursion," the president said while discussing the military campaign, according to The Daily Beast.

He repeated the phrasing again the following day during remarks at a factory in Ohio.

"We did a little excursion, we had to take this couple weeks, few weeks of excursion," Trump said, again suggesting the operation would be temporary.