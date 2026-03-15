EXCLUSIVE: Why Kate Middleton Feels 'Knifed in the Back' by King Charles as She Prepares to Be Crowned Queen

Andrew has been released under investigation and has not been charged with any crime. At the same time, Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, have been steadily re-emerging on the global stage after stepping down as working royals in 2020, most recently undertaking a two-day visit to Jordan where they met humanitarian organizations assisting children evacuated from conflict zones in Gaza.

According to royal insiders, Kate remains deeply uneasy about the Sussexes' growing visibility and the possibility they could return to the U.K. for engagements later this year – and over reports Harry is set for another with King Charles.

One source told us the princess has not forgotten the damage caused by Harry's memoir Spare and other public criticism of the monarchy.