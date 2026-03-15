CNN's Kaitlan Collins Sparks Backlash After Saying Trump Was More 'Accessible' to Media Than Obama — Critics Say She 'Sounds Like a Fangirl'

Collins made the remarks while appearing on Jason Tartick's podcast Trading Secrets, where she reflected on her experience covering the White House and how Trump's media approach differs from past presidents.

During the interview, Collins suggested that Trump's willingness to engage with reporters has fundamentally changed the dynamic between the presidency and the press.

"Sometimes presidents are press-averse; Trump embraced the media," Collins said. "He did it for decades as like this New York mogul, and so he just had a different approach to the press, and always has."

According to Collins, Trump's style stands in contrast to earlier administrations, where reporters often had fewer opportunities to shout questions or spark spontaneous exchanges.

"When you speak to reporters who covered President Obama, he almost never responded to shouted questions," Collins explained. "It wasn't his thing. He would have his moments with world leaders, and then you would leave the Oval. Trump kind of upended that when he came into the White House."