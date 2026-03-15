EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Full, Massive Scale of the Andrew Windsor Police Probe as Shameful New Epstein Evidence Emerges

Windsor, 66, formerly the Duke of York and once a U.K. trade envoy, has faced mounting controversy since his relationship with Epstein came under renewed examination following the pedophile's death in 2019 while awaiting trial on s---trafficking charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is now at the center of a sprawling police investigation known internally as Operation Ironville, as newly surfaced material linked to Jeffrey Epstein intensifies scrutiny over allegations the former royal shared sensitive information with the disgraced financier.

At the same time, documents tied to the wider release of Epstein files suggest the royal allegedly emailed Epstein updates relating to official trips to Asia and discussions about investment opportunities in Afghanistan. Windsor has denied wrongdoing .

The latest developments emerged after a previously unseen image released by the U.S. Department of Justice showed a man resembling Windsor seated with a young woman on his lap .

"These kinds of codenames are not handed out lightly; they are typically used when a probe involves numerous lines of inquiry, intelligence coming in from different directions, and multiple teams working together."

They told us: "When an investigation reaches the point where it is formally labeled something like Operation Ironville, it usually means authorities believe the case has grown into something substantial.

A source familiar with the inquiry said the existence of the codename reflects the magnitude of the investigation.

Now, the huge scale of the British police investigation has become clearer after references to a codename, Operation Ironville, appeared in a Google search description linked to a police intelligence portal. The link directed users to the Major Investigation Police Portal, a system used by law enforcement to collect tips and intelligence from witnesses and informants across Britain.

The insider added such designations help investigators organize complex operations that may span agencies and jurisdictions.

They said: "In practical terms, a codename like Operation Ironville allows officers across different departments to coordinate information quickly and efficiently without constantly referencing the sensitive details of the case itself. It suggests the investigation has developed enough layers, evidence gathering, tip-offs, document analysis, and potentially international cooperation, that a structured operation is necessary to manage it all."

Another source close to the investigation said the development suggests authorities are treating the matter as a major operation rather than a routine inquiry.

"When police formally label something Operation Ironville, it generally means the investigation has expanded to a level where officers from different teams need a clear and consistent way to refer to it," they explained. "These operational names are typically introduced when there are significant volumes of intelligence being gathered and shared.

"A codename is a strong indication that the matter has progressed well beyond the stage of simply asking preliminary questions or conducting a small internal check. By that point, investigators are likely coordinating information from multiple sources, reviewing documents and witness accounts, and ensuring different units can communicate efficiently about the same investigation."