Karoline Leavitt Insists Trump's Iran War Is a 'Tremendous Success' — Says White House Working '24/7' to Convince Americans
March 15 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt insisted that President Donald Trump's war with Iran is already a major victory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a Fox News appearance with Lara Trump, the White House press secretary claimed the administration has been working "24/7" to convince Americans the conflict has been a "tremendous success."
'Tremendous Success'
Leavitt made the remarks while defending the administration's handling of the escalating conflict and blasting media outlets she believes have painted an overly negative picture of the military operation.
"We've been working 24/7 here at the White House to make sure the American people understand how much of a tremendous success this operation has been over the past two weeks," Leavitt said, according The Daily Beast.
Warnings Over Strait of Hormuz Retaliation
The press secretary also revealed she spent "nearly an hour on the phone" speaking with CNN this week, pushing back against a report suggesting the U.S. had been unprepared for Iran's response after American strikes launched the conflict.
According to the report, Iranian forces moved to blockade the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway through which a large portion of the world's oil supply travels — disrupting global energy markets and contributing to rising gas prices.
Military officials had reportedly warned that such retaliation was possible.
General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is said to have cautioned Trump multiple times that attacking Iran could provoke the regime to shut down the shipping corridor.
Despite the risks, Trump chose to move forward with the military campaign, which began in late February and has already cost the lives of 13 American service members, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Leavitt dismissed media coverage of the conflict as misleading, arguing that news outlets have distorted the true outcome of the war.
"If you picked up The New York Times, you'd think that Iran is crushing the United States. It is quite the opposite," she said.
'Beaten and Completely Decimated Iran'
Trump has repeatedly claimed the United States has severely crippled Iran's military power.
In a pair of posts on Truth Social over the weekend, the president declared the U.S. had "beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way."
At the same time, he acknowledged that Iranian forces still have the ability to interfere with shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
"We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are," Trump wrote.
The war also dramatically reshaped Iran's leadership early on. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the opening wave of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, and Trump later demanded a say in who might replace him.
Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since taken power and vowed to continue the fight against the United States while maintaining the blockade of the vital shipping lane.
'Justifying' the War
Leavitt argued Iran's actions only reinforce the administration's justification for launching the operation.
"The fact that the terrorists are holding the global oil industry hostage by threatening to shut down the Strait of Hormuz… just underscores the need for President Trump to launch this operation in the first place," she said.
She added that the administration has a "plethora of solutions" to reopen the shipping route and predicted gas prices would drop once those measures were implemented.