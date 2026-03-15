Karoline Leavitt Insists Trump's Iran War Is a 'Tremendous Success' — Says White House Working '24/7' to Convince Americans

The press secretary also revealed she spent "nearly an hour on the phone" speaking with CNN this week, pushing back against a report suggesting the U.S. had been unprepared for Iran's response after American strikes launched the conflict.

According to the report, Iranian forces moved to blockade the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway through which a large portion of the world's oil supply travels — disrupting global energy markets and contributing to rising gas prices.

Military officials had reportedly warned that such retaliation was possible.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is said to have cautioned Trump multiple times that attacking Iran could provoke the regime to shut down the shipping corridor.

Despite the risks, Trump chose to move forward with the military campaign, which began in late February and has already cost the lives of 13 American service members, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Leavitt dismissed media coverage of the conflict as misleading, arguing that news outlets have distorted the true outcome of the war.

"If you picked up The New York Times, you'd think that Iran is crushing the United States. It is quite the opposite," she said.