EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Raging' at Prospect of 'The Crown' Comeback to Cover Andrew Windsor Scandal

Windsor, 66 – formerly the Duke of York – was arrested on February 19 and later released while under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William is "raging" at the prospect of The Crown returning to television to dramatize the growing scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , as Hollywood studios explore reviving the royal drama franchise to capitalize on global interest in the controversy.

Industry figures say the success of Netflix's hit royal series The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, has made it the most obvious vehicle for a potential screen adaptation.

The arrest has reignited intense scrutiny of Andrew's past and prompted discussion in Hollywood about dramatizing the unfolding story.

He has not been charged with any crime. The investigation centers on allegations he shared sensitive information with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a British trade envoy.

"Executives know that the first dramatization often becomes the version that sticks in the public imagination, which is why there is so much urgency behind the scenes."

The source told us: "Inside the major studios there is a clear sense that this story is moving fast and whoever reaches the screen first will shape how audiences understand it.

According to entertainment insiders, several major streaming platforms, including Netflix , Amazon and Disney , are already assessing how to develop projects based on the scandal. One industry insider said studios are racing to secure the first major dramatization.

The prince feared the show would further damage the monarchy’s image.

The insider said: "From William's perspective, revisiting the Andrew Windsor scandal in a new The Crown storyline would drag the whole issue back into the global spotlight yet again, as he fights to rebuild its brand ahead of taking the throne."

Another source said the prince believes renewed dramatization would only prolong the damage to the monarchy's reputation.

One palace aide said: "William is absolutely raging at the idea of The Crown coming back to cover the Andrew Windsor scandal. The family already felt the series pushed boundaries before, so the thought of it returning to dramatize this particular episode is deeply unwelcome."

Sources close to the royal household say the idea of reviving The Crown specifically to focus on Windsor's controversy has caused deep frustration for future king Prince William .

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Meanwhile, producers say the controversy surrounding Windsor contains many of the elements that traditionally attract television audiences.

One production source said: "From a storytelling standpoint, the Andrew situation contains many of the ingredients that television executives look for, a famous institution, controversy at the highest level, and a family that people across the world instantly recognize."

The source added: "For producers looking for a narrative with built-in global interest, the royal family has always been a powerful subject. When controversy enters the picture, the potential audience becomes even larger."

Media analysts also note The Crown remains one of the most recognizable television brands associated with the British monarchy.

One industry analyst said: "Although the original run of The Crown has wrapped up, the brand itself still carries tremendous recognition around the world.

"For viewers, the title has become almost synonymous with high-end television storytelling about the British royal family."

The analyst said that the association could make a revival a "no-brainer" as it would be so hugely commercially appealing.

They said: "Over the years, it has established a very distinctive tone and level of prestige that audiences immediately associate with carefully crafted historical drama.

"If studios decide to revisit the Andrew Windsor scandal through a special or limited series tied to The Crown, they would instantly be tapping into a brand viewers already recognize."