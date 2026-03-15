EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ready to Elope — 'F1' Star Has Romantic Roadmap to European Wedding

"The past six months have been very hard for Brad. Losing his mom, Jane, last August really shook him. There's a sense that it was a wake-up call about how quickly life passes," revealed a source. "That's been a big topic of discussion for Brad, and Ines has really handled it well. She's been there for him in a big way. There's no doubt it's brought them closer. Brad has had to lean on her and she hasn't let him down."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Pitt has also been waging a seemingly endless legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their French winery.

The two also tussled in an ugly divorce war that's led to Pitt being estranged from their six children.