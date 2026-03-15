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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ready to Elope — 'F1' Star Has Romantic Roadmap to European Wedding

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon has been planning a romantic European elopement after 'F1.'
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon has been planning a romantic European elopement after 'F1.'

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March 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Oscar winner Brad Pitt and squeeze Ines de Ramon have settled in Europe while he films his latest flick – and RadarOnline.com can reveal pals predict they'll elope there soon.

The Hollywood hunk, 62, was first linked to sultry beauty Ines, 33, in late 2022. They walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of F1 in June and recently touched down in Greece.

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Pitt Leaning on Ines Amid Grief

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Ines de Ramon has reportedly supported Brad Pitt through grief after the death of his mother, Jane.
Source: MEGA

Ines de Ramon has reportedly supported Brad Pitt through grief after the death of his mother, Jane.

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"The past six months have been very hard for Brad. Losing his mom, Jane, last August really shook him. There's a sense that it was a wake-up call about how quickly life passes," revealed a source. "That's been a big topic of discussion for Brad, and Ines has really handled it well. She's been there for him in a big way. There's no doubt it's brought them closer. Brad has had to lean on her and she hasn't let him down."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Pitt has also been waging a seemingly endless legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their French winery.

The two also tussled in an ugly divorce war that's led to Pitt being estranged from their six children.

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Brad Pitt’s Love Life Rebounds

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brad pitt ines de ramon european elopement f
Source: MEGA

Romance between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon has reportedly grown stronger as the actor films 'The Riders' in Europe.

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Despite those stresses, sources said his romance with de Ramon – whose marriage to actor Paul Wesley of TV's The Vampire Diaries officially ended in February 2024 – has blossomed.

She's at Pitt's side while he films The Riders, and insiders said a quickie wedding in Europe could be in the cards.

"Brad has been talking about his future a lot more lately and what he wants the next few decades of life to look like. More and more Ines is front and center when he talks about how he envisions his life," shared the source.

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brad pitt ines de ramon european elopement f
Source: MEGA

Friends predict Brad Pitt could marry Ines de Ramon in Europe while filming 'The Riders.'

"Everyone is well aware that Ines wants to take the next step and Brad has been the hold-up. He's admitted marriage is the right thing to do and lately he's started saying he thinks he's ready.

"But no way will he want to have a big ceremony. That's why people are predicting he might just marry Ines on the spur of the moment while they're in Europe this spring after his movie wraps."

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