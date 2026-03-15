EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Prenup Drama as Lovestruck 'Wolverine' Star's Pals Push Him to Stop His Assets From Going Down Under

According to the source, the Song Sung Blue star is so gaga for his girl that his sensible mindset goes out the window when it comes to Foster, whose net worth is said to be $4million.

But sources fear the lovestruck stud may be making the same mistake all over again.

The Aussie actor and the Younger star shared the stage in Broadway's The Music Man, which ran from late 2021 to early 2023. Eight months after the show wrapped its run, Jackman, 57, separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, following 27 years of marriage.

Then Sutton, 50, and screenwriter Ted Griffin, 55, who wed in 2014, split in October 2024.