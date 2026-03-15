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EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Prenup Drama as Lovestruck 'Wolverine' Star's Pals Push Him to Stop His Assets From Going Down Under

Hugh Jackman's prenup drama has been unfolding as the 'Wolverine' star faces pressure to protect assets Down Under.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman's prenup drama has been unfolding as the 'Wolverine' star faces pressure to protect assets Down Under.

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March 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Marvel hunk Hugh Jackman is itching to get hitched to honey Sutton Foster – but the smitten stud has no plans for a prenuptial agreement, causing friends to fear for his $120 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Hugh won't even entertain the idea of a prenup. He shuts it down immediately," an insider said. He thinks it's offensive and says the idea that Foster would ever be with him for money is laughable. "He actually gets annoyed when people bring it up."

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Jackman’s Love Clouds His Judgment

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Hugh Jackman is refusing to sign a prenup with Sutton Foster, despite friends' concerns over his $120 million fortune.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is refusing to sign a prenup with Sutton Foster, despite friends' concerns over his $120 million fortune.

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According to the source, the Song Sung Blue star is so gaga for his girl that his sensible mindset goes out the window when it comes to Foster, whose net worth is said to be $4million.

But sources fear the lovestruck stud may be making the same mistake all over again.

The Aussie actor and the Younger star shared the stage in Broadway's The Music Man, which ran from late 2021 to early 2023. Eight months after the show wrapped its run, Jackman, 57, separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, following 27 years of marriage.

Then Sutton, 50, and screenwriter Ted Griffin, 55, who wed in 2014, split in October 2024.

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Friends Warn Jackman Protect Assets

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After meeting in Broadway's 'The Music Man,' Jackman split from Deborra-Lee Furness, as Foster later separated from Ted Griffin.
Source: MEGA

After meeting in Broadway's 'The Music Man,' Jackman split from Deborra-Lee Furness, as Foster later separated from Ted Griffin.

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Three months later, the foot-loose lovebirds shared their first public dinner date.

But sources said Jackman and Furness – who finalized their divorce in June 2025 – never had a prenup, and he may have forked over as much as half of his massive Hollywood earnings to settle their split.

Now, sources said pals are urging Jackman to protect his assets to avoid losing his shirt – again.

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Jackman Refuses Prenup Despite Warnings

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hugh jackman prenup drama wolverine star assets down under
Source: MEGA

Sources said pals are urging Jackman to protect his assets following his divorce from Furness.

An insider said: "Hugh says if he had any doubts, he simply wouldn't marry her.

"No one is doubting Sutton's love for him or saying she's a gold digger, but his friends and advisors are begging him to be smart. But Hugh isn't budging. He's all in on Sutton and prepared to take the risk.

"The crazy part is that Sutton has no issue with signing something. She hates the idea that anyone would think she's in this for the money and wants to prove that's not the case.

"But Hugh's saying he doesn't want one."

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