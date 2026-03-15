EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Timothy Busfield Going Broke — Legal Fees Have Accused Sex Offender Facing Ruin

"This case has already cost him a fortune in legal fees. It'll run into many hundreds of thousands, and neither he nor Melissa are all that wealthy, at least not by Hollywood standards," an insider observed.

"He's already been canceled in the entertainment industry, regardless of the verdict, and they're looking at downsizing their home and retiring somewhere low-key and modest once this is eventually behind them."

Busfield was recently indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child. He is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against twin boys, now 11, in 2022, while they worked on the director's TV series The Cleaning Lady.

He has insisted: "I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it."