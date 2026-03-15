Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Melissa Gilbert
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Timothy Busfield Going Broke — Legal Fees Have Accused Sex Offender Facing Ruin

disgraced timothy busfield going broke legal fees
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield faces mounting legal costs after his New Mexico indictment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Accused child molester Timothy Busfield is confident he'll be exonerated in court, but the finances of the former thirtysomething star – and Little House on the Prairie legend Melissa Gilbert – are taking a major hit as he fights to prove his innocence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The West Wing alum, 68, is reportedly worth $1million, while Gilbert, 61, is said to have $500,000 in assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Nightmare Drains Actor’s Fortune

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Timothy Busfield faces mounting legal costs after his New Mexico indictment.
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield faces mounting legal costs after his New Mexico indictment.

Article continues below advertisement

"This case has already cost him a fortune in legal fees. It'll run into many hundreds of thousands, and neither he nor Melissa are all that wealthy, at least not by Hollywood standards," an insider observed.

"He's already been canceled in the entertainment industry, regardless of the verdict, and they're looking at downsizing their home and retiring somewhere low-key and modest once this is eventually behind them."

Busfield was recently indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child. He is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against twin boys, now 11, in 2022, while they worked on the director's TV series The Cleaning Lady.

He has insisted: "I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it."

Article continues below advertisement

Lawyer Slams Allegations As Revenge

Article continues below advertisement
Busfield's attorney said the 'The West Wing' alum passed a polygraph and denied misconduct on 'The Cleaning Lady.'
Source: MEGA

Busfield's attorney said the 'The West Wing' alum passed a polygraph and denied misconduct on 'The Cleaning Lady.'

Article continues below advertisement

Busfield's lawyer maintained there's no evidence of any wrongdoing and claimed the children's mother is seeking revenge. According to reports, the actor told cops he heard the mom vowed to get back at him after the kids weren't cast for the show's final season.

The lawyer said Busfield also voluntarily submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding the allegations and passed.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Stands By Scandal-Hit Husband

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jennifer Aniston's new lover sparks tantric sex buzz as pals say passion is soaring.

EXCLUSIVE: The One Where Jen Goes Mad for Tantric Sex — Pals Say 'Friends' Star Aniston's New Lover Has Her Bouncing Off the Walls in Bedroom

Photo of Harry Styles

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Gay Shocker — Ex-One Direction Star Sparks Huge Rumors About Sexuality After Confessions About His Private Life

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
disgraced timothy busfield going broke legal fees
Source: MEGA

An insider said Melissa Gilbert has paused work to support husband Busfield financially as he fights the charges.

The insider added: "Melissa's support is unwavering. She's devoted her entire life to helping Timothy any way she can – and that includes supporting him financially. She's put a lot of her work on pause and cut off friends and acquaintances in the industry who haven't lent their support toward Timothy, too."

The source noted pals are now pleading with Gilbert to "protect herself" as it's a "colossal gamble to pin her colors to the mast like this. It feels like misplaced loyalty to a lot of folks."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.