EXCLUSIVE: The One Where Jen Goes Mad for Tantric Sex — Pals Say 'Friends' Star Aniston's New Lover Has Her Bouncing Off the Walls in Bedroom

Tantra, which dates back more than 5,000 years, promotes incorporating mindfulness and breath work into sex seshes.

It has the Friends alum, 57, gushing to pals that 50-year-old Curtis is by far the most in-tune lover she's ever had!

"Jen has always had a strong interest in wellness, but with Jim, it's gone up to a whole new level," a source said.

"For one thing, they've started playing around with tantra and Jen says she's having the best sex of her life. She thinks the spiritual work is a big part of why their relationship keeps getting stronger."