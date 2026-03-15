EXCLUSIVE: The One Where Jen Goes Mad for Tantric Sex — Pals Say 'Friends' Star Aniston's New Lover Has Her Bouncing Off the Walls in Bedroom
March 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Spellbound Jennifer Aniston and her hypnotist beau, Jim Curtis, have been bonding in the bedroom over their mutual love of tantric sex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the lovebirds have been practicing the ancient Indian practice beloved by rocker Sting, 74, and his wife of 33 years, Trudie Styler, 72, who allegedly enjoyed eight-hour lovemaking sessions.
Spiritual Sex Life Supercharges Romance
Tantra, which dates back more than 5,000 years, promotes incorporating mindfulness and breath work into sex seshes.
It has the Friends alum, 57, gushing to pals that 50-year-old Curtis is by far the most in-tune lover she's ever had!
"Jen has always had a strong interest in wellness, but with Jim, it's gone up to a whole new level," a source said.
"For one thing, they've started playing around with tantra and Jen says she's having the best sex of her life. She thinks the spiritual work is a big part of why their relationship keeps getting stronger."
Psychics Guide Jen's Love Life
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the couple began dating earlier last year and are set to make things official in 2026.
"Jen is captivated by Jim and he's totally transformed her life in every way," shared the source. "His whole career is tied in with New Age spirituality, so all of the out-there stuff that Jen does, like her goddess circles, tarot readings, astrology and even the psychic readings, align with his way of thinking."
According to the insider, Aniston has been consulting psychics for years. "She really believes they can give insight and guidance. When they offer her advice, she takes it even though a lot of people think it's kooky and give her grief about it."
Jim Embraces Jen’s Psychic World
But Jim, who's open to New Age and mystical practices, does not.
"They've also been doing psychic-style readings together and Jennifer loves that Jim doesn't roll his eyes or get cynical," the source said.
"It's really become a cornerstone of their relationship and Jen says it's helped to deepen their connection and, in some ways, fast-track it, because there really aren't any limits or judgments."