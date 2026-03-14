EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Gay Shocker — Ex-One Direction Star Sparks Huge Rumors About Sexuality After Confessions About His Private Life

The 32-year-old British pop star, who first rose to global fame as a member of One Direction , has been reflecting on the pressures of fame while promoting his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally.

Harry Styles has sparked fresh speculation about his sexuality after candidly discussing partying and emotional self-discovery in Berlin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His comments come as he prepares to launch his upcoming Together Together tour, which is set to include 67 performances across seven cities with residencies in London, Amsterdam, and New York.

To plug his new album effort, Styles has appeared on the Q with Tom Power podcast and in a separate interview with Runner's World to discuss his evolving relationship with celebrity, privacy, and personal freedom after years in the spotlight.

Speaking about how his early years in the boyband shaped his approach to public life, Styles described learning to set boundaries around his private world.

He said: "I think generally my experience of kind of being like in the public domain is that obviously you learn a lot about kind of what you're comfortable with and what you're not comfortable with."

Styles also explained the early success of One Direction encouraged members to reveal much of their lives to fans.

"And I think when I started in the band, we were kind of encouraged to like give a lot of ourselves away, you know, to kind of like let people get to know you," the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker noted.

Styles went on: "And I think that finishing that, and then when I started working on my own stuff, I felt like there were parts of that where I was kind of just learning what I was comfortable with and trying to like have kind of parts of my like personal life be more private."