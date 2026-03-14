Bill Maher Mocks Trump's 'Macho' Team as 'the Gayest' Administration While Joking About His Shoe Size Fixation

Maher kicked off the segment by making clear he wasn’t siding with America's adversaries, even as he criticized what he sees as strange behavior coming from the administration.

"Don't take that the wrong way. I'm on our side. OK, I'm for us winning, right?" Maher told the audience, per Mediaite. "I'm not on that page of Trump did it, so I'm with the Ayatollah now."

But the host quickly added that the optics surrounding the administration have left him puzzled.

"But I got to say, they are looking a little nervous in our war room," Maher continued. "The Pentagon banned photographers this week for the briefings because Pete Hegseth said some of the pictures of him looked unflattering."