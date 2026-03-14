EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow 'Seething' Over Harvey Weinstein 'Minimizing' Her Abuse Allegation Against Fallen Sex Beast
March 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be "seething" after jailed Harvey Weinstein appeared to minimize the abuse allegation she made against him, with sources claiming the actress is furious the fallen movie mogul has dismissed the incident as insignificant.
Weinstein, 73, has criticized Paltrow, 53, nearly a decade after allegations against him helped trigger the global #MeToo movement.
The former film producer, convicted of s--crimes in cases brought in New York and California, made the comments in an interview conducted from custody in which he moaned he "won't forgive" the actress for speaking publicly about an encounter she said occurred early in her career.
The fallen movie producer is currently awaiting a retrial after an his New York conviction, ruling that testimony presented during the original trial had been prejudicial.
Weinstein Claims Encounter Was Misunderstood
In his interview from behind bars at Rikers Island in New York, Weinstein discussed allegations made by Paltrow, who said she was 22 when the then-producer allegedly made an unwanted advance during a meeting connected to a film role. Paltrow was among dozens of women who publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct in 2017, accusations that helped ignite the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein said: "I don't know what drove her to do what she did."
He added: "To make such a big deal over nothing. I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, 'How about a massage?'
"And she just went, 'No, I don't think so.' I got the message. I never put my hands on her. She told Brad Pitt.
"Brad Pitt came to me and said, 'Don't do anything like that with my girl'.
"I said, 'Don't worry, Brad. I got it'.
"But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and makes a big deal about it all.
"She knows that nothing happened. But this person, who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back.
"She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won't forgive her for that."
Paltrow Allegedly Furious Over Comments
Sources close to Paltrow said the actress has reacted furiously to the suggestion the episode was trivial.
One insider said: "Gwyneth is absolutely seething over Harvey Weinstein minimizing what she described as an abusive and deeply uncomfortable situation.
"From her perspective, hearing him reduce it to 'nothing' feels like an attempt to erase the reality of what she experienced."
The same source said Paltrow believes Weinstein's comments show a continued refusal to accept the seriousness of the accusations made against him.
They added: "She finds it outrageous that after everything that has come out, he is still minimizing her abuse allegation. To Gwyneth, that attitude is exactly why so many women felt compelled to speak publicly in the first place."
Brad Pitt Previously Confronted Weinstein
Paltrow previously said her run-in with Weinstein took place after a meeting in a hotel room during the early stages of her acting career.
She added she rejected the alleged advance and later told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, 62, about the encounter.
Paltrow later described how Brad confronted Harvey at the opening night of the play Hamlet on Broadway in 1995.
She told Howard Stern her Fight Club actor partner pushed Weinstein against a wall and warned him: "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you."
Paltrow said she had little power at the time of the incident but later decided to speak publicly about the alleged behaviour as part of a wider reckoning within the film industry.
She added: "I was expected to keep the secret. We're at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over."
"This way of treating women ends now."
Paltrow had worked with Weinstein on the film Shakespeare in Love, which he produced through Miramax. The movie went on to win multiple Academy Awards, and Gwyneth received the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her performance.
Weinstein co-founded the film production companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company and produced films including Pulp Fiction and The Crying Game during his career in Hollywood.
He has repeatedly denied allegations of non-consensual sexual activity and has maintained that any relationships were consensual.