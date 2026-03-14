EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow 'Seething' Over Harvey Weinstein 'Minimizing' Her Abuse Allegation Against Fallen Sex Beast

In his interview from behind bars at Rikers Island in New York, Weinstein discussed allegations made by Paltrow, who said she was 22 when the then-producer allegedly made an unwanted advance during a meeting connected to a film role. Paltrow was among dozens of women who publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct in 2017, accusations that helped ignite the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein said: "I don't know what drove her to do what she did."

He added: "To make such a big deal over nothing. I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, 'How about a massage?'

"And she just went, 'No, I don't think so.' I got the message. I never put my hands on her. She told Brad Pitt.

"Brad Pitt came to me and said, 'Don't do anything like that with my girl'.

"I said, 'Don't worry, Brad. I got it'.

"But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and makes a big deal about it all.

"She knows that nothing happened. But this person, who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back.

"She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won't forgive her for that."