Kristi Noem's Ex-Aide Tricia McLaughlin Struggles to Land Fox News Job After $220M DHS Ad Scandal

The controversy intensified when Noem was grilled about the campaign during a Senate hearing by Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

While defending the costly ads, Noem claimed President Donald Trump had personally approved the initiative.

Trump soon pushed back publicly against that claim. Within hours of the exchange, Noem was dismissed from her cabinet position — becoming the first cabinet official fired during Trump's second presidential term.

Following the fallout, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general launched a formal investigation into how the advertising contract was awarded.

Despite the mounting controversy, a senior White House official insisted McLaughlin was not forced out of DHS.

"She told us she was planning to leave on her own and we were actually disappointed to hear that because she was great to work with, and she was a great advocate for the President on TV!" the official told the outlet.

During her time at DHS, McLaughlin had become a familiar presence on Fox News, appearing frequently on primetime programs to defend administration policies.

"Tricia really knows her 'STUFF!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social in December after one of her television appearances.