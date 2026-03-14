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Home > News > Fox News

Kristi Noem's Ex-Aide Tricia McLaughlin Struggles to Land Fox News Job After $220M DHS Ad Scandal

split image of Tricia McLaughlin and Kristi Noem
Source: @triciaohio/Instagram; mega

Ex-DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin seeks Fox News job after leaving agency amid scrutiny over $220M border ad campaign.

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March 14 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem's former top aide, Tricia McLaughlin, is reportedly struggling to land a role at Fox News after leaving the Department of Homeland Security, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her exit came amid controversy tied to a $220 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign.

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image of McLaughlin reportedly contacted Fox News, Newsmax and Real America's Voice about potential contributor roles.
Source: mega

McLaughlin reportedly contacted Fox News, Newsmax and Real America's Voice about potential contributor roles.

McLaughlin, who served as DHS's chief spokeswoman and frequently appeared on conservative cable news defending the administration, has reached out to several right-leaning networks in hopes of securing a contributor role following her departure from government.

The 31-year-old has contacted Fox News, Newsmax, and Real America's Voice about potential on-air opportunities, according to Daily Mail.

But despite her regular TV presence during her time at DHS, none of the networks have offered her a position so far.

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$220M Border Ad Controversy

image of Her job search comes after controversy surrounding a $220 million taxpayer-funded border ad campaign.
Source: @triciaohio/Instagram

Her job search comes after controversy surrounding a $220 million taxpayer-funded border ad campaign.

The difficulty in finding a new media role comes as scrutiny continues to surround a massive border advertising campaign that ultimately helped lead to Noem's abrupt firing earlier this year.

The multimillion-dollar ad effort, launched in October 2025, featured Noem prominently promoting border security initiatives, including imagery of the then–Homeland Security secretary riding horseback near Mount Rushmore.

Questions quickly emerged, however, after it was revealed that McLaughlin's husband, political consultant Ben Yoho, had ties to the project.

Yoho's consulting firm, Strategy Group, reportedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars connected to the campaign through subcontracted production work, raising concerns among critics about potential conflicts of interest involving taxpayer funds.

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Kristi Noem's Downfall and Federal Probe

image of The campaign prominently featured former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem promoting border enforcement messaging.
Source: mega

The campaign prominently featured former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem promoting border enforcement messaging.

The controversy intensified when Noem was grilled about the campaign during a Senate hearing by Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

While defending the costly ads, Noem claimed President Donald Trump had personally approved the initiative.

Trump soon pushed back publicly against that claim. Within hours of the exchange, Noem was dismissed from her cabinet position — becoming the first cabinet official fired during Trump's second presidential term.

Following the fallout, the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general launched a formal investigation into how the advertising contract was awarded.

Despite the mounting controversy, a senior White House official insisted McLaughlin was not forced out of DHS.

"She told us she was planning to leave on her own and we were actually disappointed to hear that because she was great to work with, and she was a great advocate for the President on TV!" the official told the outlet.

During her time at DHS, McLaughlin had become a familiar presence on Fox News, appearing frequently on primetime programs to defend administration policies.

"Tricia really knows her 'STUFF!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social in December after one of her television appearances.

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image of Questions were raised after McLaughlin’s husband's consulting firm received payments tied to the campaign.
Source: mega

Questions were raised after McLaughlin’s husband's consulting firm received payments tied to the campaign.

Still, insiders say the scandal surrounding the ad campaign may be complicating her transition into a full-time media role.

"Fox is pretty picky, and they don't like to deal with drama," one source told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Yoho's firm continues working in Republican political circles.

The company has reportedly taken on projects connected to several campaigns in Ohio, including a congressional bid by former ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan and advertising work for Vivek Ramaswamy's gubernatorial campaign.

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