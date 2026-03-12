Kristi Noem 'Dumped' by Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski After Trump Axed Her — 'Without the Job and Access, He Isn't Interested'
March 12 2026, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET
'Ice Barbie' has apparently lost her Ken.
RadarOnline.com has learned that not only has Kristi Noem been fired from her job as Homeland Security Secretary, but her "secret lover," Corey Lewandowski, has also reportedly left her as well.
Noem Left Powerless
After President Trump booted Noem last week, making her the first casualty of his second-term cabinet, there apparently was no longer a reason for Lewandowski to continue their affair.
"This was never a romance story," one D.C. insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It was a power story."
According to reports, Lewandowski is no longer a "senior adviser" at DHS, following Noem out the door. The 52-year-old had become one of the most powerful figures inside Noem's DHS, but after her firing, he allegedly walked away from their relationship.
"Corey loves proximity to power," the insider explained. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone. Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore."
The 'Worst-Kept Secret' in Washington.
As Radar reported, one source called Noem's relationship with Lewandowski the "worst-kept secret" in Washington.
Noem's actual husband, Byron, keeps a relatively private profile, but he's been pushed into the spotlight amid the rumors, which the former secretary was asked about point-blank during her recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.
"I think the ridiculousness of this – and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing – are insane," Noem blasted. "And this has been something that I've refuted for years, and I continue to do that."
She further deemed the questions straight out of the "liberal playbook," attacking "conservative women" and calling them "stupid" or "sluts."
The End of a 'Reign of Terror'
Lewandowski's decision to leave has apparently led to few tears on Capitol Hill, as insiders celebrated the end of what they branded his "reign of terror."
Sources told the NY Post that Lewandowski "tightly controlled department operations, building a reputation for abruptly firing staff and instilling fear among fellow Trump aides."
Lewandowski previously served as Trump’s campaign manager during the first part of the former reality star's 2016 presidential run, but was booted from his position amid rumors of an internal power struggle within the campaign.
However, that was not it for Lewandowski, as he would return to be by Trump's side, only to get kicked out again in 2021 after a donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances at a Las Vegas charity event.
He denied the allegations.
Noem's New Job
Trump "reassigned" Noem on Thursday, March 5.
"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"
After the announcement, Lewandowski claimed he had "no insight" into the reason Noem was canned.
"I would never try to assume to get in the mind of President Trump," he said at the time. "I think he has his reasons for everything he does, and we have seen enormous success from his leadership at the White House."