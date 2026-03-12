Kristi Noem 'Dumped' by Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski After Trump Axed Her — 'Without the Job and Access, He Isn't Interested'

After President Trump booted Noem last week, making her the first casualty of his second-term cabinet, there apparently was no longer a reason for Lewandowski to continue their affair.

"This was never a romance story," one D.C. insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It was a power story."

According to reports, Lewandowski is no longer a "senior adviser" at DHS, following Noem out the door. The 52-year-old had become one of the most powerful figures inside Noem's DHS, but after her firing, he allegedly walked away from their relationship.

"Corey loves proximity to power," the insider explained. "When Kristi had it, he was glued to her. Now that she doesn’t, he’s gone. Without the job and the access, Corey isn’t interested anymore."