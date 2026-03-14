EXCLUSIVE: Future King and Queen William and Kate Set to Go to War With Royal Family 'To Make Sure Andrew Windsor Scandal Can Never Happen Again'

William, 43, and Catherine, 44, are said to have grown increasingly concerned about the long-term impact of Andrew's legal troubles on the institution they will one day lead.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales , are pushing for sweeping internal reforms within the royal household following the latest controversy surrounding Andrew Windsor , with insiders claiming the couple believes decisive action is needed to ensure a similar scandal never threatens the monarchy again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince William has pushed for sweeping reforms inside the royal household, according to sources.

"William is very conscious that each new headline adds another layer to the narrative surrounding the royal family, and he is concerned about the long-term impact that could have on how the institution is viewed," the insider noted.

One royal insider said the situation has deeply unsettled William as he considers the future of the monarchy.

Princess William is said to fear repeated controversies could damage the monarchy.

The insider added the prince believes the accumulation of scandals can gradually erode trust if they are not addressed decisively.

They said: "From his perspective, it is not just about a single controversy but the cumulative effect of several issues unfolding one after another. He worries that if those situations are not handled firmly, public confidence in the monarchy could slowly be undermined."

"With the backing of Kate, he is now prepared to go to war with senior royals to examine their pasts to root out any other scandals that may come out, so he can act pre-emptively."

"This is putting him on a huge collision with senior royals," the source noted.

The source added the future king sees the issue as personal because of his looming role as king.

"William understands that the responsibility for safeguarding the institution will one day pass directly to him, and that reality weighs heavily on him whenever another controversy surfaces," they noted.