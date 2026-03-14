EXCLUSIVE: Future King and Queen William and Kate Set to Go to War With Royal Family 'To Make Sure Andrew Windsor Scandal Can Never Happen Again'
March 14 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are pushing for sweeping internal reforms within the royal household following the latest controversy surrounding Andrew Windsor, with insiders claiming the couple believes decisive action is needed to ensure a similar scandal never threatens the monarchy again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 43, and Catherine, 44, are said to have grown increasingly concerned about the long-term impact of Andrew's legal troubles on the institution they will one day lead.
Andrew, 66, was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to allegations involving his relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial in New York. The former prince was released after questioning and remains under investigation while continuing to deny any wrongdoing.
One royal insider said the situation has deeply unsettled William as he considers the future of the monarchy.
"William is very conscious that each new headline adds another layer to the narrative surrounding the royal family, and he is concerned about the long-term impact that could have on how the institution is viewed," the insider noted.
Princess William Battles to Protect the Monarchy
The insider added the prince believes the accumulation of scandals can gradually erode trust if they are not addressed decisively.
They said: "From his perspective, it is not just about a single controversy but the cumulative effect of several issues unfolding one after another. He worries that if those situations are not handled firmly, public confidence in the monarchy could slowly be undermined."
"With the backing of Kate, he is now prepared to go to war with senior royals to examine their pasts to root out any other scandals that may come out, so he can act pre-emptively."
"This is putting him on a huge collision with senior royals," the source noted.
The source added the future king sees the issue as personal because of his looming role as king.
"William understands that the responsibility for safeguarding the institution will one day pass directly to him, and that reality weighs heavily on him whenever another controversy surfaces," they noted.
Princess Catherine Demands New Strategy for Modern Scrutiny
The insider added the prince views Andrew's Epstein scandal as a serious threat to the crown's long-term credibility.
They said: "From his point of view, each new issue chips away at the monarchy's reputation a little more. He worries that repeated crises risk weakening public faith in the institution he will ultimately be tasked with leading and protecting."
According to sources close to the royal household, Catherine has also taken an active role in encouraging a more assertive response to the crisis sparked by Andrew.
One top palace aide said: "Kate's view is that the old method of simply keeping quiet and hoping a controversy fades from public attention is no longer effective in the current media environment."
"She believes the institution has to adapt to the speed and intensity of modern scrutiny. In her opinion, strong and timely leadership is necessary if the royal family wants to maintain credibility and public trust when difficult situations arise."
The couple's approach has reportedly created tension within the royal household, particularly with King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79. Insiders said the Prince and Princess of Wales have begun operating with greater independence from Buckingham Palace as they prepare for their future roles.
One royal commentator said the differing strategies reflect generational divides within the monarchy.
They added: "William and Catherine are part of a generation that understands how quickly public opinion can evolve, particularly in an era dominated by social media and constant digital coverage."
The commentator said the couple appears determined to modernize how the institution manages risk.
They added: "What seems to be emerging from their circle is a belief that the monarchy must strengthen its internal safeguards. In their view, there should be clearer structures in place to prevent the actions of any single individual from escalating into a crisis that harms the credibility of the entire institution."