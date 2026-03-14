EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Former Minders 'Running Scared' as Cops Get Set to Quiz Them On What They Knew About His Epstein Links
March 14 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor's former royal protection officers are expected to face questioning from investigators examining his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein, with police now seeking to establish what members of his security team knew about the disgraced financier's activities.
Windsor, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday in relation to his bond with Epstein, has long denied any wrongdoing connected to the s-- trafficking pedophile.
However, renewed scrutiny has fallen on Andrew's minders following the release of millions of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice relating to the Epstein investigation. Investigators have already spoken with at least one former senior police officer who once oversaw policing at Buckingham Palace, according to a source familiar with the inquiry.
The insider said: "The discussion was preliminary in nature, but it was conducted in a very straightforward and candid way. Investigators were clearly trying to establish what background knowledge might exist among people who previously held senior responsibility for royal security.
"But the conversation has led to Andrew's previous bodyguards quaking at the prospect of being interviewed about what they knew about his activities."
"None of them want to be seen as accessories or enablers," the source added.
Detectives Seek Answers About Epstein Visits
The insider added the outreach to ex-minders was notable given the sensitivity surrounding the protection of members of the royal family.
They said: "It is quite a significant development that detectives are reaching out to former officers who once oversaw royal protection operations. That kind of approach suggests the investigators are determined to understand exactly what those teams knew at the time and whether any relevant information may have been overlooked, or to investigate whether eyes were turned away from his behavior."
The source added detectives are particularly trying to understand whether members of Andrew's protection team were aware of anything unusual during his visits to Epstein's home in New York.
According to the source, investigators are asking former officers to provide any recollections that could assist future inquiries. Our source said: "At its core, the inquiry is straightforward – detectives want to know exactly what people observed at the time and whether there is anything they remember that could shed light on the wider picture."
Close Relationships Raise Concerns Inside Protection Units
"It is not really about getting former officers in trouble, but there could also be consequences for them if it turned out they enabled, ignored, or covered up illegal behavior," the source noted.
The insider added officers are being encouraged not to dismiss even seemingly trivial details if questioned.
They said: "Investigators are making it clear that even information that might seem insignificant on its own could help build a clearer timeline or confirm other accounts. Sometimes the smallest recollection can become an important piece of evidence when viewed alongside other material."
Another source familiar with royal protection operations said some officers may have developed unusually close relationships with those they were assigned to guard.
They said: "In a few cases, it began to look as though certain officers were absorbing the habits, speech patterns, and attitudes of the individuals they were tasked with protecting, which raised eyebrows among colleagues."
The insider added the dynamic sometimes blurred the professional distance typically expected in security roles.
Fear of 'Jeopardizing' Position
They said: "When protection officers spend long periods around the same high-profile figures, there is always a risk that the relationship becomes overly familiar. In some situations, it gave the impression that the officers were moving within the same social environment rather than maintaining the clear separation that the role normally requires."
The source added such assignments could also offer significant career advantages for officers involved, so they were unlikely to highlight illegal or questionable behavior.
They said: "Working on a royal protection detail can open doors professionally. It often comes with opportunities that officers in other roles rarely experience, including overseas travel and close proximity to influential figures.
"Because the role carries a certain level of prestige and access, some officers may feel reluctant to jeopardize that position by raising concerns about what they witness.
"The environment itself can be very privileged compared with normal policing duties, and that has occasionally created resentment or tension among colleagues who feel the assignments come with advantages not available elsewhere."