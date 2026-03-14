EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Former Minders 'Running Scared' as Cops Get Set to Quiz Them On What They Knew About His Epstein Links

However, renewed scrutiny has fallen on Andrew's minders following the release of millions of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice relating to the Epstein investigation. Investigators have already spoken with at least one former senior police officer who once oversaw policing at Buckingham Palace, according to a source familiar with the inquiry.

The insider said: "The discussion was preliminary in nature, but it was conducted in a very straightforward and candid way. Investigators were clearly trying to establish what background knowledge might exist among people who previously held senior responsibility for royal security.

"But the conversation has led to Andrew's previous bodyguards quaking at the prospect of being interviewed about what they knew about his activities."

"None of them want to be seen as accessories or enablers," the source added.