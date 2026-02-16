Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis' Baby Battle! 'Friends' Actress' Mommy Misgivings 'Being Melted Away By Hypnotist Lover'

Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Feb. 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

After giving up on ever having kids, Jennifer Aniston is talking about starting a family after she ties the knot with hunky new beau Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The twice-divorced Friends star, 56, posted a sweet social media pic of a smiling Curtis holding a baby over the holidays – and pals say she's seriously considering adopting.

Love Rekindles Baby Dreams

Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Insiders said the couple initially butted heads over the idea of having a family, given her age and past failures to have a child, even putting a strain on their budding love affair.

Sources said Curtis reawakened her desire to be a mom, and despite her early hesitation, she's now all in on the idea.

"It was tough at first because Jim has always wanted another child and Jen's spent years coming to terms with the fact that motherhood wasn't in the cards for her, and she genuinely had made peace with it,” the source said.

"Now they have fallen so head over heels in love, they can't help but talk about what it would be like to have a family together," shared an insider. "Being with Jim has cracked something open, and made her come around to his suggestion of adopting."

Romance Rumors Turn Serious

Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

The Morning Show star sparked romance rumors with Curtis, a hypnotherapist and life coach, when the two were spotted vacationing together in July.

It's Aniston's first serious relationship since splitting from second hubby Justin Theroux in 2018 and she made the romance Instagram official in a November post to mark Curtis' 50th birthday.

As for adopting a child, "everyone is telling Jen she should do it, that she'd be the most wonderful mom and it's not too late to experience motherhood for herself," shared a source. "Jen has so many friends who have adopted kids and they've all told her it was the best choice they've ever made.

Surprises Brewing...

jennifer aniston jim curtis baby battle friends star doubts
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

An Instagram post by Curtis hinted at major plans ahead as the couple openly discusses the idea of having children.

"Jen is being cautious and says she's not making any decisions just yet, but it's something she and Jim are openly discussing, which is not a scenario anyone would have predicted a year ago."

Meanwhile, Curtis– who has a teenaged son from a previous marriage – hinted at big doings in the coming year.

In a 2025 roundup posted on Instagram, he wrote: "Some amazing things happened this year but it's always the people who make it. Can't wait to see what 2026 has in store... got a few surprises cooking."

