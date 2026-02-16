EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis' Baby Battle! 'Friends' Actress' Mommy Misgivings 'Being Melted Away By Hypnotist Lover'

Insiders said the couple initially butted heads over the idea of having a family, given her age and past failures to have a child, even putting a strain on their budding love affair.

Sources said Curtis reawakened her desire to be a mom, and despite her early hesitation, she's now all in on the idea.

"It was tough at first because Jim has always wanted another child and Jen's spent years coming to terms with the fact that motherhood wasn't in the cards for her, and she genuinely had made peace with it,” the source said.

"Now they have fallen so head over heels in love, they can't help but talk about what it would be like to have a family together," shared an insider. "Being with Jim has cracked something open, and made her come around to his suggestion of adopting."