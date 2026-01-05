EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Pushes Hypnotist Beau Jim Curtis to Grow His Own Empire With Books and Wellness Events After Making Red Carpet Debut

Now, Aniston is on a mission to encourage the divorced dad of one to broaden his professional ambitions.

"Jim is having to get accustomed to Jen's 'can-do' approach to life. If she wants to make something happen, she gets on the phone and keeps making calls – to very powerful people – until it does," shared a source.

But is Aniston's hard-charging approach a great fit with Jim, who is a low-key, humble guy?

"That's an open question at this point, but Jen is encouraging Jim to dream big," explained the source.

Curtis is an experienced health and wellness expert who describes his specialty as helping people "step into the fullest version of themselves."