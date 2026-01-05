Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Pushes Hypnotist Beau Jim Curtis to Grow His Own Empire With Books and Wellness Events After Making Red Carpet Debut

Jen Aniston has pushed hypnotist beau Jim Curtis toward books and wellness events after their red carpet debut.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jen Aniston has pushed hypnotist beau Jim Curtis toward books and wellness events after their red carpet debut.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Smitten Jennifer Aniston is totally under the spell of her hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's pushing him hard to cash in on his woo-woo powers.

The Friends alum, 56, considers her 50-year-old beau a modern-day genius with a gift for getting inside people's heads and not just hers, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Pushes Jim To Dream

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
jen aniston hypnotist jim curtis build wellness empire
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

A source said Jim Curtis was encouraged by Jennifer Aniston to expand his career using her well-known 'can-do' approach.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Aniston is on a mission to encourage the divorced dad of one to broaden his professional ambitions.

"Jim is having to get accustomed to Jen's 'can-do' approach to life. If she wants to make something happen, she gets on the phone and keeps making calls – to very powerful people – until it does," shared a source.

But is Aniston's hard-charging approach a great fit with Jim, who is a low-key, humble guy?

"That's an open question at this point, but Jen is encouraging Jim to dream big," explained the source.

Curtis is an experienced health and wellness expert who describes his specialty as helping people "step into the fullest version of themselves."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Calls Him Extraordinary

Article continues below advertisement
Aniston praised Curtis' hypnotism work, calling him 'quite extraordinary' in a recent interview.
Source: MEGA

Aniston praised Curtis' hypnotism work, calling him 'quite extraordinary' in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote a book about self-care titled The Stimuli Experience that details his own life journey, and he regularly speaks at events focused on health and building mental strength.

In a recent interview, Aniston gushed about her new sweetie, saying: "Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people."

She also described her man as "very special, very normal and very kind," while adding that he "wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Pushes Him To Earn

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Paris Jackson has accused Michael Jackson's estate of mismanaging a $789 million fortune and enriching themselves.

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Accuses Michael Jackson's Estate of Mismanaging $789Million Fortune – 'They're Enriching Themselves'

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Prince William's Break-Up Call — After It Left Kate Middleton 'Absolutely Devastated'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Aniston wants Curtis to boost his earnings following the fame surge from their relationship.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Aniston wants Curtis to boost his earnings following the fame surge from their relationship.

While Aniston's sweet $320million fortune dwarfs her honey's nearly $5million net worth, sources said she's determined that he pump up his bottom line.

An insider told RadarOnline.com, "I don't think Jen's trying to turn Jim into the next Dr. Phil or anything like that, but she openly wants him to make more money. In her eyes, why shouldn't he be able to do that with the massive fame boost their relationship has given him? But that's a very tall order with a ton of pressure attached to it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.