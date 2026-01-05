EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Pushes Hypnotist Beau Jim Curtis to Grow His Own Empire With Books and Wellness Events After Making Red Carpet Debut
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Smitten Jennifer Aniston is totally under the spell of her hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's pushing him hard to cash in on his woo-woo powers.
The Friends alum, 56, considers her 50-year-old beau a modern-day genius with a gift for getting inside people's heads and not just hers, sources said.
Jen Pushes Jim To Dream
Now, Aniston is on a mission to encourage the divorced dad of one to broaden his professional ambitions.
"Jim is having to get accustomed to Jen's 'can-do' approach to life. If she wants to make something happen, she gets on the phone and keeps making calls – to very powerful people – until it does," shared a source.
But is Aniston's hard-charging approach a great fit with Jim, who is a low-key, humble guy?
"That's an open question at this point, but Jen is encouraging Jim to dream big," explained the source.
Curtis is an experienced health and wellness expert who describes his specialty as helping people "step into the fullest version of themselves."
Jen Calls Him Extraordinary
He wrote a book about self-care titled The Stimuli Experience that details his own life journey, and he regularly speaks at events focused on health and building mental strength.
In a recent interview, Aniston gushed about her new sweetie, saying: "Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He's quite extraordinary and helps many, many people."
She also described her man as "very special, very normal and very kind," while adding that he "wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."
Jen Pushes Him To Earn
While Aniston's sweet $320million fortune dwarfs her honey's nearly $5million net worth, sources said she's determined that he pump up his bottom line.
An insider told RadarOnline.com, "I don't think Jen's trying to turn Jim into the next Dr. Phil or anything like that, but she openly wants him to make more money. In her eyes, why shouldn't he be able to do that with the massive fame boost their relationship has given him? But that's a very tall order with a ton of pressure attached to it."