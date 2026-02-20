EXCLUSIVE: Inside Child Abuse-Accused Timothy Busfield's Scandalous Past — Including Allegation He Groped 16-Year-Old Girl

Thirtysomething alum Timothy Busfield has turned himself in to New Mexico police to face child sex abuse charges – but the scandal isn't the first time the star has been accused of being a predator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last month, an arrest warrant was issued for 68-year-old Busfield, alleging he'd engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with twin boys, now 11, in 2022, while they worked on the director's TV series The Cleaning Lady. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

Shortly before surrendering to lawmen in Albuquerque, the West Wing actor – who's been married to Little House on the Prairie legend Melissa Gilbert since 2013 – vowed to "confront" the horrible "lies."