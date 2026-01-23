Hollywood Wedding of the Year! Sutton Foster 'Desperate for Quickie Nuptials With Hugh Jackman in 2026'

An insider confided: "Hugh and Sutton are so over the top in love. They practically glow when they're together. It's an open secret among Hugh's friends that they're already engaged. He's just too excited to keep that to himself. It's not something they can announce publicly until she's officially divorced, but they are gearing up to that."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors flew about the cozy costars who were married to their now former partners due to their friendly exchanges and electric chemistry onstage in The Music Man, which ran on the Great White Way from late 2021 to early 2023.