Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

Hollywood Wedding of the Year! Sutton Foster 'Desperate for Quickie Nuptials With Hugh Jackman in 2026'

Sutton Foster is 'eager for a fast 2026 wedding to Hugh Jackman,' sources claim.
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster is 'eager for a fast 2026 wedding to Hugh Jackman,' sources claim.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Broadway beauty Sutton Foster is fast-tracking her long-delayed divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin because she's jonesing to wed Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman, who's already planning to splash cash on a big blowout once his honey is free to get hitched, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Secret Engagement Buzz Swirls Quietly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Hugh Jackman is 'planning a lavish New York wedding celebration once Sutton Foster's divorce is finalized.'
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is 'planning a lavish New York wedding celebration once Sutton Foster's divorce is finalized.'

Article continues below advertisement

An insider confided: "Hugh and Sutton are so over the top in love. They practically glow when they're together. It's an open secret among Hugh's friends that they're already engaged. He's just too excited to keep that to himself. It's not something they can announce publicly until she's officially divorced, but they are gearing up to that."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors flew about the cozy costars who were married to their now former partners due to their friendly exchanges and electric chemistry onstage in The Music Man, which ran on the Great White Way from late 2021 to early 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Money No Object For The Bash

Article continues below advertisement
Ted Griffin is named as Foster's estranged husband as she reportedly fast-tracks her divorce.
Source: MEGA

Ted Griffin is named as Foster's estranged husband as she reportedly fast-tracks her divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Eight months after the show wrapped its run, Hugh, 57, separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, following 27 years of marriage, and the Australian duo's divorce was finalized in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Sutton, 50, and Griffin, 55, who wed in 2014, split in October 2024 – three months before the Younger star and Jackman shared their first public dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif.

Now the insider says the wealthy Marvel movie star is excitedly planning an extravagant bash for his bride-to-be – and money is no object.

Article continues below advertisement

Lavish Wedding Plans Already Underway

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Rebel Wilson is embroiled in an ugly legal battle that she's calling her 'worst nightmare.'

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson's 'Worst Nightmare' Yet — Inside 'Pitch Perfect' Star's Legal Battle as She Insists She's Being Smeared at Producer and Co-Star

justin bieber shockingly ends tour plans sudden switch

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Shockingly Ends Tour Plans' — 'One Day They Were Tossing Around Ideas… The Next He Flipped a Switch'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Ryan Reynolds is expected to serve as best man at Jackman's future wedding.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Ryan Reynolds is expected to serve as best man at Jackman's future wedding.

The source added: "Hugh has all sorts of ideas for the wedding. He wants to have it in New York with all their Broadway friends and all their Hollywood friends.

"Hugh's planning to have Ryan Reynolds as his best man, but there'll be plenty of Aussie stars there as well. Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts – all people Hugh counts as close friends – are on the guest list.

"Hugh says that he and Sutton have overcome so much together, so when he's finally able to marry her, he's going to make it a celebration that everyone will remember.

"It's got to be very hard for their respective exes to see them barreling ahead, but Hugh doesn't seem to care. He's mad about Sutton and wants to shout it from the rooftops."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.