Hollywood Wedding of the Year! Sutton Foster 'Desperate for Quickie Nuptials With Hugh Jackman in 2026'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Broadway beauty Sutton Foster is fast-tracking her long-delayed divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin because she's jonesing to wed Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman, who's already planning to splash cash on a big blowout once his honey is free to get hitched, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Secret Engagement Buzz Swirls Quietly
An insider confided: "Hugh and Sutton are so over the top in love. They practically glow when they're together. It's an open secret among Hugh's friends that they're already engaged. He's just too excited to keep that to himself. It's not something they can announce publicly until she's officially divorced, but they are gearing up to that."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors flew about the cozy costars who were married to their now former partners due to their friendly exchanges and electric chemistry onstage in The Music Man, which ran on the Great White Way from late 2021 to early 2023.
Money No Object For The Bash
Eight months after the show wrapped its run, Hugh, 57, separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, following 27 years of marriage, and the Australian duo's divorce was finalized in June 2025.
Meanwhile, Sutton, 50, and Griffin, 55, who wed in 2014, split in October 2024 – three months before the Younger star and Jackman shared their first public dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif.
Now the insider says the wealthy Marvel movie star is excitedly planning an extravagant bash for his bride-to-be – and money is no object.
Lavish Wedding Plans Already Underway
The source added: "Hugh has all sorts of ideas for the wedding. He wants to have it in New York with all their Broadway friends and all their Hollywood friends.
"Hugh's planning to have Ryan Reynolds as his best man, but there'll be plenty of Aussie stars there as well. Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts – all people Hugh counts as close friends – are on the guest list.
"Hugh says that he and Sutton have overcome so much together, so when he's finally able to marry her, he's going to make it a celebration that everyone will remember.
"It's got to be very hard for their respective exes to see them barreling ahead, but Hugh doesn't seem to care. He's mad about Sutton and wants to shout it from the rooftops."