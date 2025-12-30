EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Mad With Jealousy' Over Boyfriend Hugh Jackman's Chemistry With Co-Star Kate Hudson on Set of Romance Flick

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson grew super close on the set of their upcoming movie, Song Sung Blue – driving his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, mad with jealousy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Hudson, 46, has been in a rock-solid relationship with her daughter's baby daddy, musician Danny Fujikawa, since 2016, in a social media post she labeled Jackman, 57, her "work hubby" and said she was thrilled to be cast opposite the heartthrob in the movie, which is about a duo who find love as they form a Neil Diamond tribute band.