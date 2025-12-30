EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Mad With Jealousy' Over Boyfriend Hugh Jackman's Chemistry With Co-Star Kate Hudson on Set of Romance Flick
Dec. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson grew super close on the set of their upcoming movie, Song Sung Blue – driving his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, mad with jealousy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Hudson, 46, has been in a rock-solid relationship with her daughter's baby daddy, musician Danny Fujikawa, since 2016, in a social media post she labeled Jackman, 57, her "work hubby" and said she was thrilled to be cast opposite the heartthrob in the movie, which is about a duo who find love as they form a Neil Diamond tribute band.
Star Power Won the Role
The insider said: "The first thing people may wonder when they see Song Sung Blue is, 'Hey, why isn't Sutton Foster in this movie with Hugh?'
"She's the right age, she has the right look, and, unlike Kate Hudson, she's actually an accomplished singer.
"But the vision for this project required that Hugh star opposite someone who is equally famous, and that disqualified Sutton."
Promo Tour May Sting Sutton
While Foster, 50, has little to worry about, the insider predicted: "With a big promotional tour ahead for Hugh and Kate, it's only going to get worse for Sutton, even if Hugh doesn't see what all the fuss is about."