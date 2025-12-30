Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Mad With Jealousy' Over Boyfriend Hugh Jackman's Chemistry With Co-Star Kate Hudson on Set of Romance Flick

Sutton Foster has grown mad with jealousy over Hugh Jackman's chemistry with co-star Kate Hudson while filming.
Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster has grown mad with jealousy over Hugh Jackman's chemistry with co-star Kate Hudson while filming.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson grew super close on the set of their upcoming movie, Song Sung Blue – driving his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, mad with jealousy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Hudson, 46, has been in a rock-solid relationship with her daughter's baby daddy, musician Danny Fujikawa, since 2016, in a social media post she labeled Jackman, 57, her "work hubby" and said she was thrilled to be cast opposite the heartthrob in the movie, which is about a duo who find love as they form a Neil Diamond tribute band.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Star Power Won the Role

Article continues below advertisement
sutton foster jealous hugh jackmans chemistry kate hudson
Source: MEGA

On the set of 'Song Sung Blue,' Hugh Jackman's closeness with Kate Hudson has reportedly sparked jealousy from girlfriend, Sutton Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said: "The first thing people may wonder when they see Song Sung Blue is, 'Hey, why isn't Sutton Foster in this movie with Hugh?'

"She's the right age, she has the right look, and, unlike Kate Hudson, she's actually an accomplished singer.

"But the vision for this project required that Hugh star opposite someone who is equally famous, and that disqualified Sutton."

Article continues below advertisement

Promo Tour May Sting Sutton

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Christopher Wilding, Elizabeth Taylor's son, has shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift after she honored the icon.

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Royalty Meets Pop Royalty! Elizabeth Taylor's Son Christopher Wilding Shocks Fans With Taylor Swift Confession as Singer Releases Song in Late Icon's Honor

Taylor Swift decided to hide behind a screen while entering Arrowhead stadium this football season.

EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Why Taylor Swift Snuck Into Arrowhead Behind a Screen to Watch Fiancé Travis Kelce This Season Revealed

Article continues below advertisement
In a social media post, Hudson dubbed Jackman her 'work hubby' while promoting the Neil Diamond tribute-band romance.
Source: MEGA

In a social media post, Hudson dubbed Jackman her 'work hubby' while promoting the Neil Diamond tribute-band romance.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While Foster, 50, has little to worry about, the insider predicted: "With a big promotional tour ahead for Hugh and Kate, it's only going to get worse for Sutton, even if Hugh doesn't see what all the fuss is about."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.