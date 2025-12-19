EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Destroys Ex-Brad Pitt's 'Years-long Effort to Harass Her' After Actress Suffers Major Blow in French Winery Lawsuit

"We're disappointed by the court’s interpretation of California's privilege law," Murphy told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "The court’s ruling violates that law, undermines Ms. Jolie's fundamental right to a fair trial, and represents yet another manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control her. We will appeal."

Murphy's statement follows a ruling from Superior Court Judge Lia Martin on Wednesday, December 17.

Judge Martin set a 45-day deadline for Jolie to submit emails and texts between herself, her longtime business manager Terry Bird, aides Chloe Dalton and Lady Arminka Helic, as well as correspondence with her financial advisors.

The actress claimed her communications were "reasonably necessary to help me receive the legal advice I needed," though Pitt's legal team slammed her aides as "image consultants."