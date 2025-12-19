EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Destroys Ex-Brad Pitt's 'Years-long Effort to Harass Her' After Actress Suffers Major Blow in French Winery Lawsuit
Dec. 19 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie has hit back at ex-husband Brad Pitt after suffering a major blow in their French winery legal battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In a statement from her attorney, Paul Murphy, the Maleficent star was said to be "disappointed" in the judge's ruling, which demanded she hand over personal emails and text messages related to the 2021 sale of her Chateau Miraval shares.
Angelina Jolie's Response to Court Ruling
"We're disappointed by the court’s interpretation of California's privilege law," Murphy told RadarOnline.com in a statement. "The court’s ruling violates that law, undermines Ms. Jolie's fundamental right to a fair trial, and represents yet another manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control her. We will appeal."
Murphy's statement follows a ruling from Superior Court Judge Lia Martin on Wednesday, December 17.
Judge Martin set a 45-day deadline for Jolie to submit emails and texts between herself, her longtime business manager Terry Bird, aides Chloe Dalton and Lady Arminka Helic, as well as correspondence with her financial advisors.
The actress claimed her communications were "reasonably necessary to help me receive the legal advice I needed," though Pitt's legal team slammed her aides as "image consultants."
While the ruling was a major victory for Pitt, a source reportedly claimed the documents would show Jolie has been "disingenuous since the start" of the case.
The Tomb Raider actress previously pushed back on Pitt's demands for the emails and text messages, which she claimed were covered under a non-disclosure agreement.
Pitt argued his ex-wife was using the NDAs as an excuse to hide her talks about the business deal – and in a recent court filing, his legal team claimed Jolie "is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case."
As Radar reported, Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 after she sold her shares of Chateau Miraval to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler for $67million in 2021.
In his lawsuit, the Oscar-winning actor accused his ex-wife of breaching an alleged agreement they had about the winery, which they purchased together in 2008. He claimed they had a deal stating neither would sell off their shares in the winery without the other's approval.
Like their seemingly never-ending years-long divorce, which was settled after eight years in December 2024, the bitter French winery legal dispute continues to drag on with no end in sight.
Winery Battle Leaves Angelina Jolie 'Mentally Drained'
Insiders previously claimed the lawsuit has left Jolie feeling "mentally drained."
"The longer this case goes on, the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she's got so much to lose," a source said. "Brad and his pit-bull lawyers are out for blood, she knows that, so the very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night."
"She's totally committed to fighting this case with everything she's got," the tipster added. "There's no other choice, but it's costing a fortune and draining her mentally."
Jolie has accused Pitt of "waging an addictive war against" her since their explosive 2016 split and subsequent divorce.