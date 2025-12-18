Brad Pitt's Massive Legal Victory: Judge Orders Angelina Jolie to Turn Over Mysterious Private Messages and Emails as Their Sour Grapes War Takes a Nasty Turn
Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt has scored a major legal win in his ongoing battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Los Angeles judge sided with Pitt, 62, and ordered Jolie, 50, to hand over her email and text message communications with her staff related to the sale of her portion of Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together in 2008.
Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Sell of Winery Shares
While Pitt and Jolie's seemingly never-ending divorce battle came to a close last December, the ex-couple is still duking it out in court over the Maleficent star selling her portion of the vineyard to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.
Pitt alleged Jolie bypassed an alleged agreement they had, which he claimed promised neither would sell Chateau Miraval shares unless the other person agreed on the transaction.
The Oscar winner alleged Jolie dismissed this when she sold her portion to Shefler for $67million in 2021 without allowing him to buy her out first.
Judge Sides with Brad Pitt
The latest movement in the case centers on communications Jolie had with her team, which she claimed were covered under a non-disclosure agreement.
Pitt argued his ex-wife was using the NDA as an excuse to hide business talks about her ownership in the winery.
Superior Court Judge Lia Martin agreed with Pitt's legal team and ordered Jolie to hand over the correspondence – and she has 45-days to comply with the court order.
While discussing the latest ruling, a source reportedly claimed the emails would show the actress was "disingenuous since the start."
Pitt's legal team echoed the insider's claims in their court filing, in which they stated Jolie "is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case."
The actor's lawyers additionally claimed the logic being deployed from Jolie's corner on why she has refused to turn over the emails and text messages was not legally sound.
As for the contents of Jolie's communications, they're said to include discussing how to handle the sale of her shares with longtime business manager Terry Bird and aides Chloe Dalton and Lady Arminka Helic.
Flags were raised by Pitt's team over redactions in the documents, which they claimed could likely conceal Bird's personal take on the sale and Jolie's orders on how to proceed with the Russian businessman's inquiry.
Another document was said to include communication between Bird and the aides on drafting an attorney-client communication with Jolie's lawyer, Laurent Schummer, about a letter attached to the transaction.
While Jolie insisted the messages were "reasonably necessary to help me receive the legal advice I needed," her ex-husband's lawyers pushed back and branded Helic and Dalton mere "image consultants."
In addition to demanding documents on Jolie's communications with her business manager and aides, Pitt's team is also seeking correspondence records between the actress and her financial consultants, Marjorie Brabet-Friel and James Friel.
Jolie previously admitted the disputed messages with her finance team underwent "sentence-by-sentence redactions" in which text was removed containing "attorney mental impressions, conclusions, or observations."
The actress previously slammed her ex-husband's costly lawsuit as "frivolous."