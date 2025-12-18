Brad Pitt's Massive Legal Victory: Judge Orders Angelina Jolie to Turn Over Mysterious Private Messages and Emails as Their Sour Grapes War Takes a Nasty Turn

While Pitt and Jolie's seemingly never-ending divorce battle came to a close last December, the ex-couple is still duking it out in court over the Maleficent star selling her portion of the vineyard to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler.

Pitt alleged Jolie bypassed an alleged agreement they had, which he claimed promised neither would sell Chateau Miraval shares unless the other person agreed on the transaction.

The Oscar winner alleged Jolie dismissed this when she sold her portion to Shefler for $67million in 2021 without allowing him to buy her out first.